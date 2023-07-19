Smoke from a large commercial fire at an Industrial Way paper mill in Longview will continue affecting air quality in Cowlitz and Clark counties through Friday, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency.

On Wednesday morning, the agency issued an air pollution advisory for the counties as smoke from the blaze at Nippon Dynawave Packaging moves through the area.

As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Longview's air quality was healthy, while parts of Vancouver were either unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency. The agency’s website, www.swcleanair.gov, displays current air quality and burn ban information.

The Department of Ecology provides an air quality forecast by ZIP code on airnow.gov, which also has an interactive air quality map.

Smoke will continue to affect Kalama, much of Clark County and eastern portions of the Portland area throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are set to near 90 degrees Wednesday, but the smoke may be thick enough to "take the edge off" the heat around Vancouver and Portland, the forecast states.

Despite the heat, officials cautioned residents affected by smoke to stay inside and close their windows and doors.

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Nippon fire in Longview The fire was reported at 1701 Industrial Way in Longview.

Outdoor smoke includes particulate matter which can irritate eyes and lungs and cause other health problems, according to the state Department of Health.

Inhaling smoke can cause mild symptoms, including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the department. Smoke can cause more serious problems for people with pre-existing chronic conditions, such as asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Infants and children, pregnant people, those over 65 years old, and people with heart and lung disease are more sensitive to smoke.

When it’s smoky outside, it is best to stay inside and keep indoor air clean by:

• Closing windows and doors.

• Setting air conditioners to recirculate and turning off fans that pull in outside air.

• Buying a HEPA portable air cleaner or building a DIY box fan filter.

• Avoiding adding indoor air pollution by not burning candles or incense, using essential oil diffusers, smoking inside or vacuuming unless the vacuum has a HEPA filter.

• If driving, keep windows closed and set air to recirculate.

For people going outdoors when it is smoky, wearing a cloth mask won’t protect against the fine particulates in wildfire smoke, but N95 masks will, according to the health department.