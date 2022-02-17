Longview library gives away free COVID-19 tests, masks

People can pick up free rapid at-home COVID test kits and respirator masks at the Longview Public Library during business hours.
The building is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The at-home antigen test kits allow people to detect if they have an active COVID-19 infection through a nasal swab by testing the sample without mailing it to a lab.
The giveaway include KN95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control says offer more protection than cloth masks.
People who pick up the tests and masks can also receive a free photography book called "Lake Sacajawea, Longview's Treasure," by Travis Cavens while supplies last.