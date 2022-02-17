 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Longview library gives away free COVID-19 tests, masks

  • 0
COVID-19 at-home tests

COVID-19 at-home test kits and KN95 masks line a table in January at Cowlitz Family Health Center's 14th Avenue clinic in Longview.

 Katie Fairbanks

People can pick up free rapid at-home COVID test kits and respirator masks at the Longview Public Library during business hours. 

The building is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The at-home antigen test kits allow people to detect if they have an active COVID-19 infection through a nasal swab by testing the sample without mailing it to a lab.

The giveaway include KN95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control says offer more protection than cloth masks.

People who pick up the tests and masks can also receive a free photography book called "Lake Sacajawea, Longview's Treasure," by Travis Cavens while supplies last.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Molten iron show lights up night sky in Beijing for Lantern festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News