Longview hosts blood drive amid recent drop in donors across region

A regional blood bank forecasts the organization will be in high need of donors during the first few weeks of the January because people are donating less today.

A Tuesday report from the organization also shows staff only had 1.5 days worth of A positive and AB negative blood, while three or more days is considered the normal operating supply

Bloodworks Northwest spokesperson Lauren Reagan said an aggressive flu season and the distractions of holiday activities are likely why people aren’t donating, and she encourages people to give blood at a Longview donation drive this week.

Bloodworks Northwest is holding a blood drive by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Cowlitz Public Utility District’s auditorium in Longview.

It takes about an hour to donate and people can do so six times a year, Reagan said. Anyone at least 18 years old, who weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health can donate blood every 56 days, she added.

Common needs for blood include transfusions for trauma, cancer and some obstetrics patients, and people with gastrointestinal bleeds, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson.

If you go What: Bloodworks Northwest blood drive When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday by appointment only. Where: Cowlitz PUD auditorium, 961, 12th Ave., Longview. Info: To schedule an appointment, visit bloodworksnw.org or call 1-800-398-7888.

Reagan said Bloodworks Northwest saw fewer donations around Thanksgiving, and a 15% increase in blood usage at local hospitals at the same time. Recent snow in northern Washington also dropped recent donations 30%, she added.

The organization, which says it supplies blood to 95% of Pacific Northwest hospitals, is holding another two-day blood drive in January in Longview.

The American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis last January as supplies fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade, and the Washington State Department of Health said the shortage continued through June.

Bloodworks Northwest in September shipped 130 units of blood to Florida after Hurricane Ian — which killed more than 100 people — caused blood collections to close.