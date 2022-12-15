Longview hospital — like those across Washington — to ask Legislature for funding fix

Washington state hospital officials, including those in Longview, are asking the state for help as they face another quarter of financial losses due to high costs and long patient stays.

PeaceHealth is "financially strong" but is "challenged by rapidly rising operating costs and difficulties in discharging patients to appropriate settings when hospital care is no longer needed," said Debra Carnes, hospital spokeswoman.

In its third financial survey of hospitals this year, the Washington State Hospital Association found ongoing operating and investment net losses, with some locations cutting bed capacity and other services.

“Hospitals in Washington state continue to face an unsustainable financial situation with enormous financial losses, and simply put, revenues are not keeping up with rapidly escalating costs," said Cassie Sauer, hospital association CEO, during a Tuesday press briefing. "This is really concerning because these large losses are putting patient care at risk at many communities across the state."

Surveyed hospitals representing 98% of acute care beds in the state reported a total $1.66 billion net operating loss during the first nine months of 2022, said Eric Lewis, association chief financial officer. That's compared to a $285 million loss in 2021.

The major difference between this year and 2021 is hospitals are no longer receiving federal relief payments, Sauer said.

Lewis said 77 of 87 acute care hospitals experienced negative cash flow, and more than 50% will be out of cash by the end of 2023 if this trend continues.

In Spokane, Providence hospitals have paused capital projects like modernizing operating rooms, said Susan Stacey, Chief Executive for Providence Inland Northwest Washington.

Rural Yakima County's Astria Sunnyside Hospital had to de-staff several of its 25 total beds, including three of seven ICU beds, to cut costs of hiring traveling nurses, said Brian Gibbons, CEO.

The hospital also cut cardiology services, meaning heart attack patients will be stabilized and transferred rather than cared for in Sunnyside, Gibbons said. The next closest cardiac services are about 45 miles away, he said.

As part of the greater PeaceHealth system, St. John can draw on a larger funding pool than if it was a single entity, Carnes said. Unlike other Washington hospitals, St. John has not delayed capital projects or equipment upgrades and has maintained surgery schedules, she said.

"We have not cut back on any services or programs, and we continue to do everything we can do to hire additional staff to fill open positions," Carnes said.

A recent search of PeaceHealth's job webpage found 176 open positions for Longview, for both the hospital and clinics.

Philanthropic support through the PeaceHealth St. John Foundation is also "critical" for the hospital, Carnes said. The foundation's annual holiday gala last weekend raised $282,000, she said.

Like the rest of the state, St. John's emergency department is experiencing high volumes while the hospital is full, contributing to long wait times for many patients, Carnes said. People with non-emergency conditions are asked to consider other options, like primary care or urgent care, she said.

Along with an influx of the flu and other viral illnesses, the hospital has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, Carnes said. As of Wednesday, 21 were hospitalized at St. John.

The hospital continues to see patients with longer-than-necessary stays because of delays in determining guardianship and in finding available placements in long-term care facilities, Carnes said.

That's one reason the hospital association cited for the ongoing financial losses statewide, as well as low Medicaid reimbursement rates, rising costs of labor and supplies, and an increase in patients needing more complex and expensive care.

Once the Legislative session kicks off in January, the hospital association will ask lawmakers to significantly increase Medicaid payments, which haven't increased for urban hospitals in 20 years, said Chelene Whiteaker, hospital association senior vice president for governmental affairs.

The association will also advocate for the Legislature to increase funding for the longterm care system, make changes to the interpretation of the state's guardianship law and add behavioral health crisis centers to take pressure off emergency rooms, Whiteaker said.

"PeaceHealth supports the increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates, which would help maintain and support our need to deliver the necessary health services to the communities we serve," Carnes said.

About 39% of Cowlitz County residents, more than 43,385 people, are eligible for Medicaid, compared to 30% eligible statewide, according to the Washington Health Care Authority.