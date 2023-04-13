A long-running Longview hospice is set to end services at its 11th Avenue building in about two weeks, while a new company will continue to care for patients at their homes only.

Community Home Health & Hospice’s Longview care center plans to close April 28, and its in-home services transfer to a new owner on May 1.

Vancouver-based Eden Health, a for-profit company, purchased the nonprofit Community Home Health & Hospice’s Longview and Vancouver in-home programs, the agencies announced in January.

The Longview Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center will serve patients until the end of the month, said Cari Clizbe, associate director of environmental services. She did not give an exact number of patients at the facility and said the census changes daily.

Community Home Health & Hospice cannot operate the care center without an in-home hospice certificate of need, which will transfer to Eden Health on May 1, according to a Thursday press release.

Certain health care providers, such as hospitals or hospice agencies, must get a certificate of need from the state before building certain facilities or offering new or expanded services, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Community Home Health & Hospice, which opened roughly 40 years ago, is still looking for an organization to purchase and operate the Longview facility. However, “time is of the essence” because the inpatient certificate of need will lapse if care isn’t provided for an extended period of time, according to the press release.

Eden Health’s services are all in-home, but the company contracts with inpatient facilities and hospitals to provide higher levels of care to meet patient needs, said Jamie Brown, Eden’s vice president of home services, in January.

The company has offered almost all Community Home Health & Hospice’s clinical staff and a significant amount of administrative staff positions, the press release states. As of January, the nonprofit had 191 employees at its Longview and Vancouver locations.

“We are grateful Eden Health will maintain Community’s in-home hospice and home health service lines in Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Columbia Counties,” said Jason Meunier, Community Home Health & Hospice CEO in a statement.

The nonprofit lost nearly $3.7 million in fiscal year 2022, according to the press release. Fiscal year 2018 was the last time Community Home Health & Hospice generated a gain not from a Paycheck Protection Program loan, the release states.

“Community would like to thank the donors and community partners who have supported the Richard C. Nau Hospice Care Center, James Avery Grief Center, and the nonprofit’s in-home programs for 45 years,” the organization said in a statement.

Those who purchased a plaque in memory of a loved one in the past and would like to retrieve it can call 360-425-8510 and leave their name and number. Community Home Health & Hospice will organize an opportunity to pick these plaques up in May.