Abbie and Marley Anderson remember sitting in their grandma's car and telling her they wanted to open a pediatrician office together when they grew up.

More than a decade later, the Longview cousins' parallel paths have collided as they moved to Spokane together later this month to attend separate medical schools.

The Andersons' desire to join the medical field began at a young age. Marley, 24, said when her grandparents were diagnosed with cancer, their doctors made the entire family feel supported.

"I really wanted to be that kind of person in someone's life where I can make them feel special and cared for, and tailor care to their specific needs," she said.

Abbie, 23, had a similar reasoning and pointed to role models in the medical field, including her grandma, a nurse, an ER doctor uncle and Longview physician Rich Kirkpatrick.

Both cousins currently work at Kirkpatrick Family Care, and Abbie called the job "eye-opening."

"I've loved meeting patients and engaging in their stories," she said. "I really want to pursue medicine to address health in ways that allows people to live their life in the way they want to and really reach those goals."

Friendly rivalry

Throughout their lives, the cousins' academic journeys have converged and split, without ever straying too far from each other.

Abbie's and Marley's dads are brothers, and the cousins were born and raised in Longview, growing up playing soccer together. They both attended St. Rose School but went to rival high schools — Marley going to Mark Morris while Abbie attending R.A. Long.

"It had a competitive feel but it was not super serious among cousins," Marley said. "It made it fun."

Although they played on opposing teams, the family rivalry was friendly.

"Whatever team won, it would be like, 'I gotta go find my cousin and give her a hug,'' Abbie said.

After graduating high school in 2017, Marley attended Washington State University, majoring in zoology with a premed focus. The following year, Abbie went to play soccer at Seattle Pacific University and majored in physiology and chemistry.

While they would catch up at family gatherings around the holidays, the cousins reconnected last spring when they found themselves in the same boat gearing up to apply to medical school.

Both said they were grateful to have each other during the complicated application process. Marley applied to more than 20 medical schools and Abbie to about 16 — not uncommon numbers for the field.

After Abbie found out earlier this year that she got into University of Washington School of Medicine in Spokane, she got a two-bedroom apartment and "manifested" that her cousin would join her.

When Marley found out in May she got into Washington State University's College of Medicine in Spokane, the plan was "locked in," she said.

The cousins are excited to go to medical school in Washington, because they want to practice in their home state.

Learning on the job

Marley worked in the PeaceHealth St. John emergency department for several months before joining her cousin at Kirkpatrick Family Care. As medical scribes, the Andersons assist providers by taking notes during appointments and gathering information.

"I've really liked it because it's nice seeing patients long term," she said. "Each person gets unique care, which is important because you're treating chronic conditions on a long-term basis."

In 2020, Abbie started working at the clinic after her grandfather, a long-time patient, helped connect her with owner Rich Kirkpatrick.

"I get to connect on deep levels, I didn’t expect that," she said. "I learned how integral it is to give people the best care."

Both cousins said they like the family feel of the clinic and the opportunity to be directly involved in the care team. Kirkpatrick is "the ultimate mentor," Abbie said.

"He has the best stories and insight" she said. "It's heartwarming to see him extend support to other people."

Kirkpatrick said he often hires medical students or those getting a start in the field. He traced his own success in medicine to his family practice clerkship with Snohomish physician Leeon Aller in 1970.

"It’s wonderful having young people working or learning in our clinic," Kirkpatrick said. "They’re all such nice 'kids' and it is a special treat to have an 'audience' for my experiences and thoughts during 50 years of being a doctor."

Abbie and Marley are "amazingly kind, humble, and down to earth for having so much intelligence and capability," Kirkpatrick said.

"They are both friendly and caring, so they will also be successful in any specialty of medicine," he said. "I honestly think they could step in and do pretty much what I do with most types of office visits. And they care about each specific patient, which to me is the bottom line in defining success as a physician."

Moving and med school

The cousins plan to move to Spokane later this month ahead of Abbie's school starting in late July and Marley's in August.

Marley and Abbie had sleepovers "all the time" growing up and are excited to live together for the first time, they said.

Rooming together while attending different schools will help the cousins "destress" each other because they won't have the exact same things going on, Abbie said.

Both are still deciding what to specialize in but are leaning toward primary care after their experience at Kirkpatrick Family Care.

"It's hard because everyone says you change your mind multiple times in school," Abbie said.

Marley said she's looking forward to being a student again after a couple years off school.

"I know it will be intense and a lot of studying," she said. "I'm excited to be surrounded by people with similar passions."

"I heard med school is like drinking from a fire hose," Abbie said. "It’s kind of like, bring it on."