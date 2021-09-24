Longview clinic offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19

A Longview clinic is one of the only locations in Southwest Washington offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients at risk of severe illness.
Kirkpatrick Family Care has treated about 20 patients with pharmaceutical company Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy since the clinic began offering it about three weeks ago, said Dr. Rich Kirkpatrick, owner.
"The results have been, in a word, spectacular," he said. "People who were feeling bad, they were deteriorating rapidly, we were able to give them Regeneron and within hours they were feeling dramatically better."
In one case, the clinic gave the treatment to a worsening patient who was taken to the hospital but turned around and recovered, Kirkpatrick said.
Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab and are given to people through an IV or four injections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the treatment for emergency use to help people at high risk for serious symptoms.
Data from clinical trials showed that high risk patients who received the antibodies had a decreased risk of progression to severe disease, hospitalization and death, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
To be eligible for the treatment, patients must have a positive COVID test or have a definite exposure, as well as risk factors and be within 10 days of symptoms, according to the state health department. Risk factors include being 65 or older, overweight or obese, pregnant, immunocompromised or having chronic kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease or hypertension, lung diseases or other medical conditions.
The treatment is available at Kirkpatrick's clinic for anyone who needs it, not just established patients, he said.
Kirkpatrick said he's been advocating for PeaceHealth St. John to provide the treatment but understands why they haven't amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
More than 70 locations across Washington offered the antibody treatment as of Friday, including Providence Centralia Hospital in Lewis County, according to the Department of Health.
PeaceHealth announced Monday it now is offering the antibody treatment at Memorial Urgent Care in Vancouver. Patients must have a provider referral to be eligible for the treatment, it is not a walk-in clinic. The organization is not planning to offer the treatment in Longview right now, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson.
"We are examining demand in the communities we serve and, if called for, will work to ramp up availability to match the need," he said.
In most cases, there is no cost for the antibodies but most locations, including Kirkpatrick Family Care, bills for cost of administering the IV.
The IV takes about 30 minutes to an hour and the patient has to stay for about an hour after to make sure they don't have an allergic reaction, Kirkpatrick said. So far, none of his patients have reacted badly, he said.
Kirkpatrick said the treatment offers an option to help prevent critical illness or death among people who cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's wonderful there's a good treatment but I don't think people should avoid vaccination because there’s a treatment," Kirkpatrick said. "Some people who get the illness are going to get tragically ill. You don't want to take the chance."