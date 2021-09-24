Longview clinic offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19

A Longview clinic is one of the only locations in Southwest Washington offering monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients at risk of severe illness.

Kirkpatrick Family Care has treated about 20 patients with pharmaceutical company Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy since the clinic began offering it about three weeks ago, said Dr. Rich Kirkpatrick, owner.

"The results have been, in a word, spectacular," he said. "People who were feeling bad, they were deteriorating rapidly, we were able to give them Regeneron and within hours they were feeling dramatically better."

In one case, the clinic gave the treatment to a worsening patient who was taken to the hospital but turned around and recovered, Kirkpatrick said.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab and are given to people through an IV or four injections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the treatment for emergency use to help people at high risk for serious symptoms.

Data from clinical trials showed that high risk patients who received the antibodies had a decreased risk of progression to severe disease, hospitalization and death, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.