Longview caregivers learn to build trust with dementia patients

Dementia care advice

Family members and at-home caregivers can use basic Humanitude techniques to improve interactions with those with dementia, said João Pärtel Araújo, nurse and instructor.

• Before approaching someone, get their attention by waving or knocking.

• Get as close as an arm's-length away, if not closer.

• Level your gaze frontwards, don't look down on someone or stand to the side.

• Keep a low tone of voice and pause between sentences.

• Don't ask too many open questions, list options and select choices by valuing them.

• If an interaction isn't going well, leave, but tell them you will be back because you care.