Lewis County reports first monkeypox case

LEWIS COUNTY — Lewis County Public Health & Social Services reported Friday staff are investigating a case that is likely Lewis County’s first monkeypox virus infection.

Initial testing by Washington’s state Public Health Lab confirmed an orthopoxvirus infection in the adult male patient Thursday. Confirmatory testing will be done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Lewis County Public Health & Social Services Interim Director Meja Handlen was not able to report the age of the patient as of Friday.

According to the release, he was hospitalized and is recovering at home. As of Friday at 5 p.m., he was isolating at home and did not pose a risk to others, according to the department.

Staff with the county are working with him and his health care providers to identify anyone who may have come into close contact with him while he was infectious. Lewis County Public Health & Social Services will work with close contacts to protect their health and stop the spread of this disease, the department reports.

As of Thursday, a total of 83 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox had been reported in Washington state this year.

Monkeypox is a viral disease not often seen in the United States. The first cases reported in Washington were linked to travel, but recent cases were likely acquired in Washington. This first probable case in Lewis County does not appear to be related to travel.

The news release states anyone can get monkeypox, which spreads during close, physical contact with:

• monkeypox rash, sores or scabs,

• objects, fabrics or surfaces a person with monkeypox used, and

• respiratory droplets or oral fluids from a person with monkeypox.

Handlen said those who have received smallpox vaccines have been shown to have some immunity against the virus.

Monkeypox can spread as soon as symptoms start until all sores heal and a fresh layer of skin forms. This can take several weeks. Anyone who has close physical contact with a person who has monkeypox is at risk. Men who have sex with men may be at higher risk because the virus is spreading in their communities, reports the Lewis County Public Health & Social Services.

Most people recover without treatment in two to four weeks, but the disease can be serious, especially for children and people who are immune compromised or pregnant.

Monkeypox can cause a rash that looks like bumps, blisters or ulcers. Before the rash, some people have flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

For those who have a new rash, sores or other symptoms, the release advised avoiding sex or intimate contact, and seeing a health care provider as soon as possible while reminding them monkeypox may be circulating in the community. Health care providers may prescribe antiviral medicine for people who are at high risk of severe disease.