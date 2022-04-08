Kelso woman named Washington Social Worker of the Year

Kelso resident and former Awakenings clinic manager Meghan DeGallier was named Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers Washington State Chapter.

"I was absolutely honored to have been selected, and quite humbled by it really," she said. "I really feel like I’m a representative for rural social work, which is something I think sometimes can be overlooked. But it's an extremely important practice in the field to provide for folks in rural communities."

Last month DeGallier left Awakenings, a Longview substance use disorder and mental health treatment provider, for a position with the state Health Care Authority's Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery.

"To have been recognized for the work I did with Awakenings was really awesome," she said. "I will miss working with that population, but I'm excited about the change too. I'm hoping to bring a spotlight to rural behavioral health services and the need in a community like ours."

Born and raised in Kelso, DeGallier, 37, said she went to school for social work about seven years ago after her own substance use and recovery.

"Recovery ... talks about being a productive member of society. Social work seemed like the avenue for me to do that and I was interested in behavioral health issues overall," she said. "I knew what I had experienced in my community and I wanted to be a positive agent."

DeGallier began working at Awakenings in 2018 after she graduated with her master's degree in social work, starting off as a mental health professional before becoming the mental health clinic manager in 2019. A major focus of her work was serving people with co-occurring substance use disorders and behavioral health problems, she said.

Through the pandemic, DeGallier said she did what she could to help insure access to treatment and therapy services under unexpected circumstances.

In her new position, DeGallier will work on programs to help people access services in the community, rather than the hospital, and organize two of the the state's major mental health education conferences.

DeGallier said her new job also allows her more time at home with her young children.

"When you love what you do and feel like it has a purpose, get to see impact, it's definitely an honor and totally worth it," she said. "I'm grateful to Awakenings to have that experience."

