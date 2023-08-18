A community is mourning after the unexpected passing of a beloved and well-respected Kelso dentist.

Steven H. Pond II, 54, of Longview, died the morning of Aug. 5 and spent the last 25 years of his career at Kelso's Hilander Dental.

Pond's wife of 30-plus years, Tracy, said her husband was "very healthy" before he collapsed while jogging near Longview's Mint Valley Golf Course, and died at the scene from a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to Tracy, Steven was preparing for a half marathon. She was worried that Saturday because he wasn't responding to his phone.

"I drove around looking for him," she said.

Tracy was later informed of his death by the Cowlitz County Coroner's Office personnel and a chaplain who came to her home; by that time, he was dead for about an hour.

Since his passing, Hilander Dental's Facebook page has been filled with messages of shock, condolences, but mostly gratitude, not only for the dental care he provided, but for the contributions Steven and the Pond family made throughout the years, from supporting little league teams to theater programs to nonprofits.

Tracy said nearly 1,000 people last week packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 11th Avenue in Longview for her husband's funeral. The family is grateful for the public's love, which Tracy compared to how elephants congregate to mourn. She said she feels the "support of the herd."

Steven left behind five children: Steven, 29; Renee, 27; Ethan, 25; Madison, 22; and Joshua, 19, as well as two daughters-in-law, and two grandchildren.

The father of five was born in Salt Lake City but grew up on a hobby farm in Castle Rock, according to his obituary. He was the valedictorian of his Castle Rock High School class, and in between studies, served a two-year Mormon mission to Curitiba, Brazil.

During his youth, he worked odd jobs, from beekeeper to teacher assistant, states Hilander Dental's website.

After earning his undergrad at Brigham Young University in Utah, he attended Oregon Health Science University for dental school. He received a Doctor of Dental Medicine and graduated with honors, as mentioned on Hilander Dental's website.

Tracy and Steven married in Portland in 1991. He joined Hilander Dental in the late '90s as an associate partner for the firm.

Steven wasn't just about work though. His obituary states he would "jam out to Taylor Swift" with his family and travel to Cannon Beach. Hilander Dental's YouTube showcases him rapping a pre-Super Bowl hype video in 2014 to cheer on the Seahawks before their eventual victory over the Denver Broncos.

Renee Kjose, office manager at Hilander Dental, said she will remember Steven as a "great boss" who was funny and treated the Hilander Dental staff as an "extension of his family."

Kjose told The Daily News there was no job below Steven; even being an accomplished dentist, he would pull weeds and shovel snow.

"He left us in good hands," said Kjose, as the practice's other dentist "learned from the master."

Joe Bair is the baseball manager for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club, the team Hilander Dental has sponsored since 2016. He said Steven's death is a "real loss to our area."

"It was devastating," Bair said. "He was a very good person who really cared about people."