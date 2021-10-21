Kaiser Permanente awards grants to SWWA nonprofits to join care network

Kaiser Permanente Northwest awarded $514,500 in grants to 21 Southwest Washington nonprofits to increase the number of organizations participating in a statewide network designed to help more people connect to services.

The organizations in Cowlitz, Clark and Wahkiakum counties will receive $24,500 each to cover program expenses and staffing to assist them with joining statewide network Unite Washington, according to a Kaiser Permanente press release. When the organizations joined the network this week, it nearly doubled the number of participating providers in the region, according to the press release.

Cowlitz County organizations awarded grants include Columbia Wellness, the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Counties Legal Aid Program, the Ethnic Support Council, Love Overwhelming, Love Inc. of Cowlitz County, CORE Health, Youth and Family Link, Community House on Broadway and the Emergency Support Shelter.

The organizations were selected based on the types of services they provide, including housing, employment, transportation, legal, interpersonal violence and mental health services. Some also provide culturally specific services to communities facing racial health disparities.