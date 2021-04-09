Inslee loosens reopening criteria; local COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday updated the criteria for counties to stay in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which may improve Cowlitz County's chances for staying in Phase 3.

The state will evaluate the counties Monday, with any changes taking effect the following Friday. Monday's evaluation will be the first since the state moved into Phase 3 on March 22.

A county will be moved back a phase if it fails both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations, Inslee clarified.

“Given the incredible progress on vaccinations and our focus protecting people from severe illness, we believe analyzing and requiring both metrics together is the right approach to make sure we’re considering the connection between COVID cases and our medical system and hospitalizations,” Inslee said in a statement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than 5 hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.

Cowlitz County recorded about 241 new cases per 100,000 people from March 15-28, according to the most recent complete data from the state Department of Health.