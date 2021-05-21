Incentives offered to patients at Saturday COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kelso

Organizers are offering free pizza, shave ice and a chance to win WinCo gift cards to those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at Wallace Elementary School on Saturday to help spur vaccinations.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, Child and Adolescent Clinic and the Ethnic Support Council are administering Moderna vaccines to those 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school cafeteria, no appointment necessary.

"Our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to go out and get vaccinated," said County Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. "Our mobile clinics offer a quick and easy way for people to check 'getting vaccinated' off their to-do list – especially now that we are no longer requiring appointments."

COVID-19 vaccination is free of charge for everyone. Health insurance and ID are not required. Those getting vaccinated don’t have to provide a Social Security number or other documents to get the shot.

Second doses will be provided at the same location June 19. Language assistance will be available at the site.

The Ethnic Support Council is providing food from Bruno's Pizza and Kona Ice, as well as the $50, $75 and $100 WinCo gift cards. There also will be giveaway bags with several items, including hand sanitizer and sponsored pencils.

