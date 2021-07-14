How to prepare for wildfire smoke as fire continue in the Pacific Northwest

Wildfire season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, and although Southwest Washington has avoided smoky skies so far, officials recommend residents prepare before air quality worsens and supplies become scarce.
Western Washington should be clear of smoke this week, with air quality in Southwest Washington remaining "good" for the next several days, according to the state Department of Ecology. Central and Eastern Washington are contending with smoke from new and existing fires in the region.
As fires continue, Cowlitz County residents can look several places for air quality conditions and a wildfire smoke forecast.
The Southwest Clean Air Agency monitors and enforces air quality regulations for Cowlitz, Clark, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties. The agency's website, swcleanair.gov, displays current air quality and burn ban information.
The Washington State Department of Ecology provides an air quality forecast by ZIP code on airnow.gov, which also has an interactive air quality map.
The Washington Smoke blog at wasmoke.blogspot.com, operated by state, county and federal agencies, as well as Indian tribes, also has an air monitoring map, smoke forecast and updates on wildfires in the state.
As of Wednesday, the largest fire in Washington was the Lick Creek Fire in the southeast corner of the state. The blaze consumed more than 63,500 acres and was 20% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the federal incident management system Inciweb. On July 7, lightning ignited several fires southwest of Asotin, including the Lick Creek Fire and Dry Gulch Fire, which have merged together.
The Snake River Complex, burning about 96,160 acres, is across the border in Idaho and could increase smoke in the area depending on wind direction, according to the smoke blog.
Several wildfires are burning in Oregon, but the smoke has not blown into Southwest Washington so far.
The Bootleg Fire, northeast of Klamath Falls in southcentral Oregon, grew to more than 212,000 acres as of Wednesday. The fire has prompted numerous closures and evacuations, according to Inciweb. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Neves joined the Incident Management Team in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, according to the agency.
Although crews have responded to several small brush fires, no major wildfires are burning in Southwest Washington as of Tuesday. Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties implemented a seasonal burn ban June 25 through September.
Last September, smoke from the Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and other fires caused hazy skies and poor air quality throughout the region. Air quality levels reached "hazardous" in Longview, prompting the city to declare a severe weather emergency.
Wildfire smoke includes particulate matter which can be inhaled deeply and cause irritation, according to the state Department of Health.
Inhaling smoke can cause mild symptoms, including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the department. Smoke can cause more serious problems for people with pre-existing chronic conditions, such as asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
Infants and children, pregnant people, those over 65 years old, and people with heart and lung disease are more sensitive to smoke. Breathing in wildfire smoke can worsen respiratory infections or COVID-19 symptoms.
When it's smoky outside, it is best to stay inside and keep indoor air clean by:
• Closing windows and doors
• Setting air conditioners to recirculate and turning off fans that pull in outside air
• Upgrading home HVAC systems to a MERV 13 filter (or best the system can handle)
• Buying a HEPA portable air cleaner
• Building a DIY box fan filter
• Avoiding adding indoor air pollution by not burning candles or incense, using essential oil diffusers, smoking inside or vacuuming unless the vacuum has a HEPA filter