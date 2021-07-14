How to prepare for wildfire smoke as fire continue in the Pacific Northwest

As of Wednesday, the largest fire in Washington was the Lick Creek Fire in the southeast corner of the state. The blaze consumed more than 63,500 acres and was 20% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the federal incident management system Inciweb. On July 7, lightning ignited several fires southwest of Asotin, including the Lick Creek Fire and Dry Gulch Fire, which have merged together.

The Snake River Complex, burning about 96,160 acres, is across the border in Idaho and could increase smoke in the area depending on wind direction, according to the smoke blog.

Several wildfires are burning in Oregon, but the smoke has not blown into Southwest Washington so far.

The Bootleg Fire, northeast of Klamath Falls in southcentral Oregon, grew to more than 212,000 acres as of Wednesday. The fire has prompted numerous closures and evacuations, according to Inciweb. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Neves joined the Incident Management Team in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, according to the agency.

Although crews have responded to several small brush fires, no major wildfires are burning in Southwest Washington as of Tuesday. Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties implemented a seasonal burn ban June 25 through September.

