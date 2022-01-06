Hospital, health officials concerned as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase statewide, hospital leaders Thursday said they are closer than ever to a crisis situation.

Washington’s hospitalizations are accelerating at an “alarming” rate, with the seven-day average nearly doubled over the last month, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO.

While Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t yet increased, cases are trending up and health officials expect a rise in hospitalizations to follow.

Many hospitals don’t have room to care for a even a small number of COVID-19 patients, and those numbers are expected to keep climbing, Sauer said.

“Hospitals are really, really full and staffing is incredibly tight,” she said. “We have a lot of hospital staff who are sick, who have tested positive. Many got it from a holiday gathering, from kids, out in the community, so we have a lot of folks calling out sick and that is worrisome.”

Sauer said hospitals are asking people with mild illness to stay home or go to their primary care doctor and not come to the emergency room unless they need to. Hospital emergency rooms are not the place to look for a test, she said.

Cherelle Montanye, chief administrative officer at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, said hospital officials are concerned about an increase in hospitalizations in Cowlitz County as beds and staff are tight.

At the peak of the delta surge in late August and early September, the hospital had 62 COVID-19 patients and 142 total inpatients, Montayne said. St. John’s normal census is around 85 to 87 patients, she said. After coming down from the surge, capacity has remained higher than normal, with about 120 to 125 patients. St. John had 21 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning.

Montayne said most COVID patients come in for COVID-related illness, but the hospital has seen an increase in patients who come in for something else and then test positive.

Like hospitals statewide, St. John is struggling with patients who no longer need hospital care but are difficult to discharge, Montayne said. The hospital has about 30 of those patients, including 10 waiting on the guardianship process, 12 waiting on placement in skilled nursing facilities and eight who need a higher level of care, she said. Some of these patients have been at St. John for a long time, including one for more than 100 days and five for more than 50 days, Montayne said.

To address staffing shortages, every day the St. John moves around some staff depending on its capacity and what the need is in different departments, Montayne said.

“This does feel different,” she said. “The workforce is fatigued, tired, distressed. It’s really challenging to be making those decisions on a day to day basis regarding capacity, if we can continue with surgical services or not. And I know people like to use the word elective, but it’s really not elective when you think about a healthcare need that a patient or their family has.”

Montayne said it would help the hospital for community members to get vaccinated, get a booster shot, and to get some help discharging and placing patients.

Cases and testing

While Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases haven’t “exploded” like other places in the state, a similar trend is expected, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.

The county Thursday recorded 90 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases, bringing the overall total to 15,712 cases. Cowlitz County recorded 287 COVID-19 deaths.

High case counts statewide are undercounts because they don’t include at-home test results unless people report them or those infected who did not get tested, according to the Department of Health.

Krager said he is concerned Cowlitz County residents aren’t getting tested as much as other counties, for several reasons. Although testing data is unavailable, the county has historically had a lower testing rate, he said.

Test appointments at pharmacies are in short supply and at home tests can also be difficult to find, Krager said.

Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced that the state ordered 5.5 million at-home tests, 3.5 million of which will be available for residents to order online beginning the week of Jan. 17.

The state will also distribute 1 million tests to schools and another 1 million to local health jurisdictions. Krager said he’s still waiting for details, but Cowlitz County will likely distribute them to community groups that would get them to residents who couldn’t access them otherwise.

Rapid tests are important because omicron spreads and causes infections quicker, so having an immediate test result helps people act faster if they are positive, Krager said.

Krager said his top concern is people downplaying omicron, particularly those who have no immunity from the vaccine or a prior infection.

“The most recent data we have is not that it causes less severe disease but that it causes less people to go to hospital. About 50% less people that have to be hospitalized is still a lot of people,” he said. “This is not just some cold that’s circulating. It is going to kill people, and it has.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.