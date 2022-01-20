High COVID-19 case counts straining Washington hospitals

The “staggering” number of COVID-19 cases is straining Washington’s hospital system, although a smaller proportion of those patients have needed critical care, hospital officials said Thursday.

However, the sheer number of patients means ICUs still are full, said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, during a news briefing Thursday. The state’s seven-day ICU occupancy was 92% from Jan. 8 to Jan 14, up from about 85% at the end of December.

Statewide, the rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations was 23.4 per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, compared to the high of about 18 per 100,000 in late August.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cowlitz County have not spiked dramatically in the past month but remain relatively high.

The county recorded 19 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. Hospitalizations may be trending up following the county’s rise in cases, according to the county health department.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 22 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning.

Unvaccinated patients represent a very high percentage of the hospital’s most severely ill COVID-19 patients, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson. Other hospitals reported a decrease in COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care, but St. John has seen that number remain relatively steady, he said.

The omicron surge has hit in King and Pierce counties the hardest, with other areas seeing increases, hospital officials said during a Washington State Hospital Association news briefing Thursday.

About 37% of beds at MultiCare’s 11 hospitals in the state held COVID-19 patients Thursday, said Dr. Michael Myint, MultiCare physician executive for population health. MultiCare Auburn Medical Center in south King County was at 170% capacity, he said. The hospital has converted surgical areas for acute care patients and surgical staff are helping care for them, Myint said.

PeaceHealth St. John was at 97% capacity Thursday. The hospital has been delaying procedures that would require an inpatient stay to help offset high occupancy, Querin said. With fewer procedures, the hospital also is allocating surgical staff to help in other departments, he said.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and dying have increased, Sauer said. About 180 patients were on ventilators Wednesday, up from 137 two weeks ago, according to the Department of Health.

Myint said MultiCare is not seeing as many COVID-19 patients on ventilators but many are still very ill.

Vaccination status “matters a lot” in regard to death rates, Myint said. Of 22 COVID-19 deaths that occurred in late December and early January at MultiCare hospitals, 20 were not vaccinated and none had received a booster shot, he said. About 1% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had their booster shot, he said.

“So being up-to-date actually was very preventative,” he said. “That’s compared with over 20% in our community of patients who are up-to-date, which just shows that is very protective of becoming sick enough to require hospital level care.”

Most hospitals in the state are using contingency or crisis staffing strategies, Sauer said.

At St. John, more staff have been out sick because of the highly transmissible omicron variant, Querin said.

“Thanks to PeaceHealth’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, these caregivers are generally experiencing mild symptoms and are able to return to work quickly in alignment with the CDC return to work guidelines,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines allow infected health-care workers to return after five days if they don’t have a fever, their symptoms are improving and if other safety measures are followed.

Cowlitz County Thursday recorded 80 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 18,055. The county recorded six new COVID-19 deaths, with 300 total.

Wahkiakum County reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 290, with 21 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

