Hello Life holding free workshop for parents, caregivers of those with an eating disorder

Parents and caregivers of people with eating disorders can attend a free workshop Saturday.

Cowlitz County nonprofit Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services is partnering with Food is Not the Enemy, a Vancouver-based therapy group, to hold the virtual workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Student intern therapists under the supervision of a licensed therapist will facilitate the workshop.

The workshop will include education on common eating disorders challenges and building communication, self-care and emotion regulation skills. It will also give caregivers an opportunity to connect, receive and give support to others.

“We are so grateful to come together with the incredible therapists at Food Is Not The Enemy to provide this critically needed workshop for those in our community who have a loved one who struggles with an eating disorder," said Shira Lile, Hello Life’s executive director. "Eating disorders affect entire families, not just the individual who is battling it.”

To sign up for the workshop, email intakes@foodisnotheenemy.com or call 360-726-4141 ext 9. To learn more about Hello Life, visit www.helloliferecovery.org and for more about Food Is Not The Enemy, visit www.foodisnottheenemy.com.