Health officials urge precautions ahead of holidays; free rapid tests available to Cowlitz County residents

State health officials said Wednesday while optimistic about declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, continuing protective measures during the holidays and winter season is critical to prevent another surge.
"We are concerned that if we do not continue to get people vaccinated and people to take the appropriate precautions that very quickly this trend that's going in the right direction ... what we don't want to see is that this leads to an uptick into a sixth wave," said Dr. Umair Shah, state Secretary of Health, during a press briefing Wednesday.
Cowlitz County COVID-19 rates are following similar trends as the state, with cases slowly decreasing.
Hospitalizations have leveled off or are slowly declining, with an average of one county resident admitted for COVID-19 each day from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, according to a county data report. New hospital admission rates increase with age and are highest among people 80 years old and older. Castle Rock and the rural northeast county, which includes Toutle and Silver Lake, have the highest hospitalization rates in the county, according to the report.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 11 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, down from 13.
Cowlitz County's death rate decreased since the end of September, but the most recent per capita rate remains nearly four times the state average.
The county recorded 37 COVID-19 deaths in October and four so far in November, as of Monday. The last four weeks are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. The county has recorded 253 COVID-19 total deaths.
As of Monday, of the 203 county residents who tested positive on or after Jan. 18 and died of COVID-19, about 83% were not fully vaccinated, with 78% unvaccinated, according to the health department. About 17%, 35 people, were fully vaccinated.
About 57.5% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 52.8% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Statewide, about 60,000 children 5 to 11 years old have received the first dose of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health.
The state has ordered about 500,000 doses and specifically requested 50,000 to keep up with demand, Roberts said.
It's too early to see how demand for the pediatric vaccine breaks down by county, but preliminary signs indicate it may differ by region similar to how vaccination rates differ, Roberts said. Central parts of the state have the lowest vaccination rate among 5- to 11-year-olds at about 2% to 3% while the Puget Sound's rate is more than 12%, she said.
About 4.9% of Southwest Washington 5- to 11-year-olds had received their first dose, according to the Department of Health.
Health officials emphasized testing as another tool to help keep people safe while traveling and gathering for the holidays. Anyone sick or exposed to COVID-19 should stay home and get tested, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID response.
"The bottom line is if you are ill, don't guess, take a test," she said. "And if you need documentation, plan ahead so you have what you need to get into the big game or on the plane."
Rapid tests available for Cowlitz County
Cowlitz County residents can order free rapid COVID-19 test kits online as part of the "Say Yes! COVID Test" program. Tests will arrive within seven days.
“Children, adolescents, and adults who are not yet fully vaccinated or who are at high risk need more accessible tools to inform their choices,” said Dr. Steven Krager, county deputy health officer. “Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The state Department of Health invited the county health department to participate in the program last week, said Stefanie Donahue, county communications manager.
The program is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community partners, test manufacturer Quidel, and health-care technology company CareEvolution. Researchers at NIH-supported academic health centers will work with the CDC and the NIH to use publicly available data to determine if the testing slowed the spread of COVID-19.
The rapid tests are provided free and the entire testing process is done at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril and results are ready in 10 minutes. People can visit www.sayyescovidtest.org for more information or to order the tests.
Most health-care providers offer COVID-19 testing, and people are asked to not go to the hospital for a test unless it is an emergency. People without insurance can call the Cowlitz Family Health Center to request testing. Pharmacies, including Rite Aid and Walgreens, also offer testing by appointment.