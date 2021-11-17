Health officials urge precautions ahead of holidays; free rapid tests available to Cowlitz County residents

The county recorded 37 COVID-19 deaths in October and four so far in November, as of Monday. The last four weeks are considered incomplete because of reporting lags. The county has recorded 253 COVID-19 total deaths.

As of Monday, of the 203 county residents who tested positive on or after Jan. 18 and died of COVID-19, about 83% were not fully vaccinated, with 78% unvaccinated, according to the health department. About 17%, 35 people, were fully vaccinated.

About 57.5% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 52.8% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Statewide, about 60,000 children 5 to 11 years old have received the first dose of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state has ordered about 500,000 doses and specifically requested 50,000 to keep up with demand, Roberts said.

It's too early to see how demand for the pediatric vaccine breaks down by county, but preliminary signs indicate it may differ by region similar to how vaccination rates differ, Roberts said. Central parts of the state have the lowest vaccination rate among 5- to 11-year-olds at about 2% to 3% while the Puget Sound's rate is more than 12%, she said.