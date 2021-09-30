Health officials urge flu vaccination, precautions amid high COVID-19 rates

"The chance that there’s still a significant number of people with no immunity at all is still there," Krager said. "I am worried about what the fall and winter will look like. ... If we see, for example, another COVID peak at the same time as we see influenza activity, it could strain hospitals."

Dr. Jennifer Aponte, PeaceHealth St. John chief medical officer, said the hospital is preparing for the flu season to be worse than last year.

"We are hopeful that the continued use of masks and social distancing will help keep flu cases below what we would typically see in a pre-pandemic flu season," she wrote in an email. "We encourage people to get the flu vaccine as it provides protection for yourself, your family and your community.”

Relatively high influenza vaccine rates last year likely helped with reducing spread, Krager said. About 52% of eligible people nationwide received the shot, he said.

Patrick Gallaher, pharmacy manager at the 15th Avenue Safeway in Longview, said there has been lots of interest in the flu shot so far this fall.

Flu season this year probably will be lower than normal, similar to last year, but with a small resurgence of activity, Gallaher said.