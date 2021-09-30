Health officials urge flu vaccination, precautions amid high COVID-19 rates

With flu season just around the corner, health officials are urging people to get the vaccine to help protect themselves, as well as hospital capacity as COVID-19 activity remains high.
Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said it's hard to predict but the country will likely see more flu activity this year.
"There are a lot of factors that make me more worried this year," he said.
Flu activity was "unusually low" last season in the United States and globally, likely because of COVID-19 protection measures such as masking, distancing and restrictions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This year, Washington has fewer restrictions and people are not taking the same precautions, Krager said. Schools are fully in-person this fall, compared to virtual or hybrid teaching last year. While students and staff are required to wear masks and follow other protective measures, there still is some chance of transmission, he said.
Other respiratory viruses have begun circulating on top of high COVID-19 activity, Krager said.
In 2020, Cowlitz County recorded about 79 new cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks of September. This year, the county recorded about 955 cases per 100,000 from Sept. 8 to Sept. 21, the most recent complete two-week period.
Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases peaked in mid- to late-August and are on a clear downward trend, but they are falling slower than they increased, Krager said. As people and activities move indoors during the fall and winter, there is more opportunity for transmission, he said.
Krager said public health officials are questioning whether enough people have been infected or vaccinated to avoid large spikes in COVID-19 cases, but there isn't a good answer.
The most recent state Department of Health projections estimating natural and vaccination immunity put the state at about 60% total immunity, which is not nearly enough to protect against further spikes, Krager said. It's tough to say how accurate that estimate is, he said.
Even though the state and Cowlitz County has recorded huge numbers of infections, the overall percentage of the population with possible immunity still is small, Krager said.
More than 12,000 Cowlitz County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, or about 10.9% of the estimated population of 110,500 people. The amount of people with natural immunity may be higher depending on how many cases have gone undetected, Krager said. It's unclear how long natural immunity lasts, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Monday, 55% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 49.1% were fully vaccinated.
"The chance that there’s still a significant number of people with no immunity at all is still there," Krager said. "I am worried about what the fall and winter will look like. ... If we see, for example, another COVID peak at the same time as we see influenza activity, it could strain hospitals."
Dr. Jennifer Aponte, PeaceHealth St. John chief medical officer, said the hospital is preparing for the flu season to be worse than last year.
"We are hopeful that the continued use of masks and social distancing will help keep flu cases below what we would typically see in a pre-pandemic flu season," she wrote in an email. "We encourage people to get the flu vaccine as it provides protection for yourself, your family and your community.”
Relatively high influenza vaccine rates last year likely helped with reducing spread, Krager said. About 52% of eligible people nationwide received the shot, he said.
Patrick Gallaher, pharmacy manager at the 15th Avenue Safeway in Longview, said there has been lots of interest in the flu shot so far this fall.
Flu season this year probably will be lower than normal, similar to last year, but with a small resurgence of activity, Gallaher said.
"It's still worth getting it," he said of the flu shot.
The CDC recommends the influenza vaccine for all people 6 months or older, especially those with higher risk of complications including children under 5 years old, people 50 and older, pregnant people, those with chronic health conditions and caregivers or household members of people at higher risk.
Health care officials encourage people get the flu shot before the end of October. Most doctors' offices and pharmacies offer the vaccine.
Krager said it is safe for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as any other vaccine, including the flu shot.
"I think we can take some lessons learned from COVID-19 and hopefully prevent a bad flu season on top of COVID-19," he said.