Health officials encourage vaccines, testing as COVID-19 cases rise

State and local health officials are encouraging vaccines, boosters and testing as the omicron variant drives up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The omicron variant made up about 84% of sequenced specimens collected the week of Dec. 21, according to the state’s most recent variant report. Three omicron cases have been identified among Cowlitz County residents, but the number likely is higher because few cases are sequenced, according to the health department.

Cowlitz County recorded 121 new confirmed and 36 new probable cases Friday, bringing the total to 15,869. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 20 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

Although infections have risen among vaccinated people, the shots still provide some protection against transmission as well as severe illness, said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state chief science officer, during a press briefing Thursday. Over the past month, COVID-19 case rates were three times higher among unvaccinated 35- to 64-year-olds than those vaccinated, he said.

As of Wednesday, 59% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 53.8% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 68.7% of residents had at least one shot and 62.9% were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said he is concerned about the increased risk to unvaccinated older residents who are more vulnerable to hospitalization and death. About 22% of Cowlitz County residents are 65 years old and older and 34% of those 50 to 64 years old are not fully vaccinated.

“That translates to thousands in the county,” Krager said. “Those are the people that if they haven’t gotten the vaccine now is the time. Numbers are increasing and you are at risk of severe disease.”

Krager also encouraged people eligible for a booster dose to get one to help increase protection against illness and death.

About 23,925 county residents had received an additional dose as of Wednesday. That includes boosters or third doses for those who are immunocompromised and didn’t develop adequate immunity with the two-dose series.

Children 12 to 15 years old now are eligible for a booster five months after their second Pfizer vaccine dose.

Testing, what to do if positive

With high demand and limited appointments at pharmacies and clinics, Krager said at-home testing will be more important for residents to do if they have symptoms or have been exposed.

People who test positive with an at-home kit should call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127 then press #, or press 7 for Spanish. The hotline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Language assistance is available.

State health officials said Thursday that people who can’t find a test immediately should have patience and take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Kwan-Gett said while for some COVID-19 is like a cold or the flu, for others, it is life threatening.

People who test positive should follow new guidelines that recommend isolating for five days and diligently wearing a mask around others for five days after that. Krager said those worried about transmitting the virus to vulnerable people can still isolate for 10 days or take an antigen test before ending isolation.

People with symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus should quarantine for five days and take a test on the fifth day, Krager said.

Krager said he highly encourages people to wear higher-quality masks, either KN95, N95 or KF-94. For those who don’t have access to those types of masks, a cloth mask with three layers of fabric that fits well can still provide protection, he said.

“To boil it down, omicron can still cause severe disease, isolate and quarantine for five days then test, and get a better mask,” Krager advised.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.