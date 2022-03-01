Health departments alert families about infant formula recall

State and local health departments are warning families of a recall on some powdered infant formulas.

Abbott Nutrition has recalled certain batches of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powder formulas because of contamination at a Michigan facility, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is investigating complaints of bacterial infections in five infants who ate the formula produced at the Sturgis, Michigan, facility. Four cases involve Cronobacter sakazakii and one involves Salmonella Newport infection. All five infants were hospitalized and the infection may have contributed to the deaths of two patients, according to the FDA.

People should not use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare formula if the first two digits of the lot number listed on the bottom left corner of the can are 22 through 37, if the code contains K8, SH or Z2, and if the expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.

Abbott first issued the recall Feb. 17 and expanded it Monday to include Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code of 27032K80 (can) or 27032K800 (case).

Consumers can check if their formula is affected at https://bit.ly/3H9bV75.

Women, Infants and Children Nutritional Program (WIC) participants can exchange recalled formula at the store it was purchased and should be offered the same return, exchange and refund options as any other customer.

Parents and caregivers should contact their child's health-care provider if their infant is experiencing symptoms related to Cronobacter or Salmonella infection, including poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, abnormal movements, lethargy, rash, or blood in the urine or stool.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.