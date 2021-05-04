Gov. Inslee pauses phased reopening plan statewide, leaving Cowlitz County in Phase 2

Cowlitz County will remain in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on movement Tuesday, citing flattening COVID-19 cases.

“We are at the intersection of progress and failure, and we cannot veer from the path of progress,” Inslee said in a statement. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth thanks to some of our great legislative victories and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — if we adhere to public health until enough people are vaccinated.”

Most of the state's 39 counties will remain in Phase 3, while Cowlitz, Whitman and Pierce counties will stay in Phase 2. The three counties were moved back April 16, the first change after the entire state moved to Phase 3 March 22. A significant number of additional counties in the state were predicted to step back to Phase 2 based on their infection rates.

The move to Phase 2 decreased indoor capacity from 50% to 25% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

The state will re-evaluate all counties in two weeks.