 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Inslee pauses phased reopening plan statewide, leaving Cowlitz County in Phase 2
0 comments
breaking top story

Gov. Inslee pauses phased reopening plan statewide, leaving Cowlitz County in Phase 2

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccine syringes

Syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during the first day of administration in Cowlitz County in December at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County will remain in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on movement Tuesday, citing flattening COVID-19 cases.

“We are at the intersection of progress and failure, and we cannot veer from the path of progress,” Inslee said in a statement. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth thanks to some of our great legislative victories and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening  —  if we adhere to public health until enough people are vaccinated.”

Most of the state's 39 counties will remain in Phase 3, while Cowlitz, Whitman and Pierce counties will stay in Phase 2. The three counties were moved back April 16, the first change after the entire state moved to Phase 3 March 22. A significant number of additional counties in the state were predicted to step back to Phase 2 based on their infection rates.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The move to Phase 2 decreased indoor capacity from 50% to 25% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.

The state will re-evaluate all counties in two weeks. 

Epidemiologists have followed the state's fourth wave of coronavirus infections, which has been less severe than past spikes and appears to be leveling out, according to the governor's press release. 

Inslee and health officials urged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help continue to drive down cases. Vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News