Get free at-home COVID-19 tests, state asks positives be reported online

Washington residents can still order free COVID-19 tests, despite the federal program ending last week.

Households can order as many as 10 free tests per month on a first-come, first-served basis at www.sayyescovidhometest.org.

"The widespread availability and use of rapid home tests helped Washingtonians take swift action to seek treatment for themselves and protect others from infection in the wake of more transmissible COVID-19 subvariants,” Lacy Fehrenbach, state chief of prevention, safety and health, said in a statement.

“We encourage every family to have at-home tests on hand with the start of school and approaching fall respiratory virus season."

On Friday, the Washington Department of Health released updated guidance on how to report positive at-home test results. Regardless of where people got their tests kits, positive results should be reported through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant at www.safercovid.org/mytest.

Residents could previously report results through the state's COVID-19 hotline, which is shifting to focus on providing additional support for those in need who have tested positive, according to the Department of Health.

Reporting test results helps public health understand the burden and trajectory of infections in the state, Fehrenbach said.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing. As of Friday, Washington recorded a seven-day rate of about 94 new cases per 100,000 people, down from about 191 per 100,000 a month ago.

Cowlitz County cases are below the state average and declining, at 77 per 100,000 from Aug. 25 to 31, compared to 102 per 100,000 at the end of July.

After remaining above the state average throughout the summer, with several spikes, the county's hospitalization rate dropped to about 4.5 per 100,000 from Aug. 23 to 29. Statewide, a ratio of six new hospitalizations was recorded during the same week.

Cowlitz County has so far recorded a lower number of COVID-19 deaths in August after a large spike in July. As of Sept. 1, the county recorded five deaths in August, compared to 15 in July, according to the health department. The county has recorded 374 total confirmed and suspected deaths.