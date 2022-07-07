Free walk-in medical, dental clinic at Kelso Elks Friday

Those in need of certain dental or medical care can attend a free clinic Friday in Kelso.

The clinic is one of the first under a new program called KP Care and Connect, a partnership between Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International, said Debbie Karman, Kaiser spokesperson. It's open to all but is primarily intended for those uninsured or underinsured, she said.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kelso-Longview Elks parking lot at 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Patients can receive emergency dental services, including restorations and extractions, fluoride and sealants and referrals for low-cost specialty services. Medical care offered includes hypertension, diabetes and mental health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations and referrals to primary care and help scheduling appointments. The clinic will also offer Medicaid eligibility screenings and enrollment.