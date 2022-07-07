Free or discounted dental clinic to visit Longview Monday through Thursday

The SmileMobile dental clinic will be in Longview Monday through Thursday to provide services to babies, children, youths, pregnant or postpartum people and adults who are uninsured or on Apple Health, also known as Medicaid.

The dental bus will be parked at the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic at 1044 11th Ave., Longview. To schedule an appointment, call 888-286-9105. People do not need to be tribal members to schedule.

COVID-19, lack of providers, insurance confusion deter Medicaid patients from seeing a dentist The drive from Vancouver to Longview was worth it for Nakia Aalvik. She needed a dental appointment for herself and for her two children.

At the appointment, the dental team may provide an examination, oral health education, fluoride varnish, sealants, simple extraction, temporary filling or X-rays, as well as a written referral. Services are provided at little or no cost.

The SmileMobile is operated by the Arcora Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company.

The bus travels the state year-round. More than 45,000 patients have been examined and treated, according to the organization.

The Washington State Health Care Authority reports 17,492 Cowlitz County residents, or about 17% of the population, used Medicaid for dental services in 2018. The rate of uninsured county residents was 5.2% as of February 2021, according to the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner.