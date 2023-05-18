Low-income veterans and their dependent children on Apple Health can take advantage of a free dental clinic Aug. 12.

Organizers say spots of filling up quickly.

Veterans must live in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Lewis counties, with income qualifying under the National Poverty Guidelines to be eligible.

The registration and dental checkup will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Health Partners of Longview is sponsoring the screening. The University of Washington Community Dental Clinic will provide the dental care.

Referrals for restorative dental care by the University of Washington Dental School will be determined at the scheduled exam and could be performed that day or setup at a later date depending on time available the day of the clinic.

Call 360-274-9178, 360-749-0284 or 360-442-4165 for information on the clinic, determining eligibility and scheduling an appointment.