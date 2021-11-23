 Skip to main content
Free, at-home rapid COVID tests available for Wahkiakum County residents

COVID-19 test sample (copy)

Amy Brant, a medical assistant at Pacific Urgent Care, seals a COVID-19 test sample for a photo illustration in October 2020.

 Courtney Talak

Wahkiakum County residents can order free rapid COVID-19 tests online as part of the Say Yes! COVID Test program. 

The program encourages residents to use the tests to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community healthy, according to a county health department press release. Wahkiakum residents can order testing kits online at www.sayyescovidhometest.org for free home delivery. Limited test kits also will be available for pick up at the health department in Cathlamet. 

Health officials recommend tips for safe Thanksgiving, holiday gatherings

“Children, adolescents, and adults need more tools to inform their choices. Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Chris Bischoff, director of the health department. “Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home and have results within 10 minutes.”

A free, private, and easy-to-use mobile application is available to help individuals in every step of test taking, according to the press release. Test users who choose to use the digital assistant to record and share their test results and complete a survey can earn up to $35 in gift cards.

The testing challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Anyone with questions about the program can visit its website or call the Wahkiakum County Health Department at 360-795-6207.

Health officials urge precautions ahead of holidays; free rapid tests available to Cowlitz County residents

Cowlitz County residents also are eligible for the testing program, and can visit the same website, www.sayyescovidhometest.org, to order the rapid tests. 

