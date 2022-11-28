Four regular Wahkiakum County vaccine clinics canceled

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services canceled four regular vaccine clinics in December.

The clinic is normally open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. It will be closed Dec. 5, 7, 12 and 26. The department will still hold clinics on Dec. 14, 19, 21 and 28.

The department clinics offer a wide range of vaccines, including COVID-19, influenza and recommended childhood immunizations.

The entire health department will be closed all next week to move out of the county courthouse to its Elochoman Valley Road location. The department will be fully operational at 42 Elochoman Road after Dec. 12