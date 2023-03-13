After 10 years, a regional food assistance nonprofit is holding its final distribution in Longview's Highlands neighborhood on Saturday, March 18.

Food Lifeline, a Seattle-based nonprofit that distributes food to Western Washington food banks, will hand out groceries from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Archie Anderson Park, Alabama Street at 21st and 22nd avenues.

Since 2013, the organization has partnered with the Highlands Neighborhood Association, Breakpoint, Lower Columbia CAP and other volunteers to distribute more than 450,000 pounds of food, said Mark Coleman, Food Lifeline spokesperson.

If you go What: Food Lifeline's final Highlands distribution When: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday Where: Archie Anderson Park, 22nd Avenue parking lot Info: While supplies last. Bring your own box or bags.

"It’s always hard when we lose one of our food distribution sites, which we regrettably must occasionally do," Coleman said. "However, attendance at this distribution has declined over the past few years, and the pandemic exacerbated this."

In the last three years, Food Lifeline has had trouble sourcing donated food, Coleman said. The organization is using data to inform distribution decisions, including cutting the Highlands site, he said.

"The data tells us that there are other communities with a higher level of need that we must serve with the available resources," Coleman said.

Cowlitz County has several food banks and other volunteer food distributions throughout the month.

Cowlitz County food banks • FISH of Cowlitz County, call 360-626-1100 for location, 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday • Salvation Army, 1639 10th Ave., Longview, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday • St. Vincent De Paul, 1222 Baltimore St., Longview, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays • Highlands Baptist Church, 317 20th Ave., Longview, 1 to 3 p.m., last Thursday of the month • Faith Center Food Bank 1209 Minor Rd., Kelso, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday • South Kelso Neighborhood Association, Three Rivers Mall, Kelso, 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday; noon to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday • Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso, noon to 3 p.m., second Wednesday • Castle Rock Lions Food Bank, 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock, 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday • Kalama Helping Hand, 191 Cloverdale Rd., Kalama, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday • Woodland Community Action Center, 736 Davidson Ave., Woodland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

Local food banks have reported fluctuating demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as federal assistance programs came and went, and gas and food prices jumped.

Food Lifeline is bracing for an anticipated rise in demand following the end to the pandemic-era increases to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on March 1, Coleman said.

Additional benefits established in April 2020 allowed households to receive an additional $95 or up to the maximum amount for their household size, whichever value is greater.

About 8,475 Cowlitz County households, or 20%, received SNAP benefits in 2021, according to census data. That's compared to about 12% in Washington.

Statewide, the number of households receiving SNAP benefits increased 7% from 486,975 in December 2021 to 521,095 December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. County-level data from 2022 was not available.

Food Lifeline plans to purchase more food to add to its stock of donated items to keep up with the expected increase in demand, Coleman said.

"Usually our purchased food makes up a small percentage of food to our partners, but in these circumstances, the number is likely to get large," he said. "We’re working on some help from the state level, but the political process is never easy."