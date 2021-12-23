First omicron case detected in Cowlitz County; hospitals brace for surge

The highly transmissible omicron variant was detected in one Cowlitz County COVID-19 case as of Thursday morning, according to the health department.

Since not all specimens are sequenced, the number of omicron cases in the county is higher, and the variant is expected to soon become the dominant strain, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services wrote in a Facebook post.

Washington hospital officials voiced concern Thursday about the strain an omicron-driven surge in cases would put on already full facilities.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center reported fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations than last week, but staff have a "higher level of awareness" of risk from the new variant, said Randy Querin, spokesperson.

Staff returned to using N95 masks in certain parts of the hospital, a step up in standards from less than two weeks ago, Querin said.

In light of the omicron surge forecast for mid-January, PeaceHealth is reminding caregivers to not gather in large groups for the holidays, Querin said.

"It's critical for us to stay as healthy as we can for what we anticipate is another surge next month," he said. "It's not just square footage in the hospital that can be a shortage in surge, it's people."

St. John has "adequate staffing" if everyone remains healthy, but if too many caregivers call out sick on the same day, it becomes a real problem, Querin said.

Statewide, an average of 92% of acute care beds and 90% of ICU beds are full, said Taya Briley, Washington State Hospital Association executive vice president. Some hospitals are at 120% capacity, with patients receiving care in the hallways and surgeries canceled, she said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen over the last couple months and don't appear to be increasing in most of Washington. The biggest problem is facilities can't discharge a large number of patients who no longer need acute care, Briley said.

"Unless we can move these long length of stay patients to non-hospital settings immediately we are not sure if we can take care of everyone who needs it if we get a big spike of COVID hospitalizations," she said.

The hospital association is working with the state to speed patient assessments, increase payments to long-term care facilities, as well as encouraging legislative changes to the sometimes lengthy and complex discharge process, Briley said.

"Today we're asking for the support of our community," she said. "Our health-care system has been severely strained, but it is not broken. Your individual actions can make or break this response to the omicron surge."

People should layer their protections by wearing a "really good mask," gathering in small groups, getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, and getting tested if they have symptoms, Briley said.

Free, at-home COVID-19 tests are available to Cowlitz County residents for a limited time through the Say Yes! COVID Test program. Residents who haven't yet participated can order the tests online at www.sayyescovidhometest.org. The program is expected to end this week once all the tests have been distributed.

Cowlitz County recorded 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 13,274 confirmed and 1,699 probable cases.

The county has recorded 279 COVID-19 deaths. Of the 219 deaths recorded between Jan. 18 and Dec. 13, 183, or 84%, were among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, according to the county health department.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools, and Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Kelso reported five new cases since Oct. 21, at Kelso High School and Huntington Middle School. The district has reported 27 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.

Longview has reported 80 new cases since Nov. 23, two of them transmitted in school. Of the new cases, 12 were among staff. The district has reported 373 total cases among students and staff this year.

Castle Rock has reported 11 new cases since Nov. 8, three of them staff members and all unknown if they were transmitted in school. The district has reported 79 cases this year.

