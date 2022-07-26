First monkeypox case confirmed in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County reported its first confirmed monkeypox case Tuesday.

The resident, an adult man, is not hospitalized and is isolating at home, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The health department is working with the resident to identify and reach out to anyone he may have come into close contact with while contagious.

As of July 25, a total of 92 confirmed and probable monkeypox cases have been detected in Washington state, including 83 in King County, according to the state Department of Health.

“Despite the news of this case, we don’t expect widespread community transmission at this time,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County, in a press release. “While the risk remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of the symptoms and know when to seek medical care.”

Monkeypox can spread through any kind of close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person who has symptoms. Brief interactions that do not involve physical contact are not high risk, according to the health department. The virus can spread through:

• Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores or scabs from a person with monkeypox, including intimate sexual contact.

• Contact with objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

• Respiratory droplets or saliva during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact with an infected person.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but some people have a higher risk of exposure. Many of the current cases are occurring in men who have sex with men, according to the Department of Health.

Monkeypox can cause a rash that looks like fluid-filled bumps, blisters or ulcers. Before getting a rash, some people experience flu-like symptoms. The virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed.

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks and do not require hospitalization, according to the health department. At highest risk of severe illness are immunocompromised people, children, people with a history of eczema and people who are pregnant.

People who have symptoms, or who may have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, should contact their healthcare provider to get tested. Antiviral drugs and vaccines may be used to treat and prevent monkeypox.

This story will be updated.