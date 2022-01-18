Federal government launches website for residents to order free COVID-19 tests

All residents can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government to be delivered to their door.

Every household can order one pack of four rapid antigen tests, regardless of the number of residents in the house, at www.covidtests.gov.

People enter their name and residential address to place an order. No ID, health insurance or credit card information is required. Residents can enter their email to get shipping updates. The orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the website.

The CDC recommends people take an at home test when they begin to have COVID-19 symptoms like fever, sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste or smell; at least five days after close contact with someone with COVID-19; or when going to gather with a group of people, especially those at risk of severe disease or who are not fully vaccinated.

The Biden Administration launched the program to help ensure people have tests on hand if they need them, according to a White House statement.

Starting Saturday, private health insurers are required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month. People will either be able to purchase home tests for free under their insurance plan or submit receipts for reimbursement. The tests must be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

