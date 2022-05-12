Everyday citizens can join Cowlitz County Board of Health

Cowlitz County citizens can join the Board of Health without being elected due to a 2021 state law that aims to include everyday citizens and health professionals in public health decisions.

Today the Cowlitz County Board of Health is comprised only of the three elected county commissioners. The new law requires an equal number of elected and non-elected officials to be included.

The board is accepting applications for three new members. Only elected board members can vote on permit, licensing and application fees, according to the bill's legislative report.

Commissioner Dennis Weber previously said he "always thought it made sense to have more people involved."

“None of us on the board have expertise in health care," he said. "It’s a complex subject, especially with the pandemic.”

More representation

Applicants must represent one of three categories:

• Healthcare employees, like providers and practitioners, working in the county.

• Residents who have used public health-related services and programs or feel they have experienced health inequities.

• Other community members, including those who represent organizations working with people experiencing health inequities.

How to apply Application: https://bit.ly/3Nd8eAG. Email: cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us. Mail: 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso 98626. Phone: 360-577-3020.

Health inequities include differences in available health resources based on where people live, according to the World Health Organization. The organization says the inequities are "unfair and could be reduced by the right mix of government policies."

Board of Health applications can be emailed or mailed and are available on the county's website. There is no deadline to apply, and the county will accept applications until all three positions are filled. However, the bill's legislative report says non-elected members must be on the board by July 1.

The Board of Health "oversees all matters pertaining to the preservation of life and health of people in Cowlitz County," according to the county's website. The board meets quarterly to hear updates from Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

In Washington state, there are 35 local public health departments and districts serving 39 counties, as well as the state's 10-member Board of Health.

