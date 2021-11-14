Eating disorders among Cowlitz County youth increase during pandemic

Eating disorder resources

Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services: www.helloliferecovery.org

National Eating Disorders Association Hotline: call or text 1-800-931-2237 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. Online chat offered at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

Cowlitz County 24/7 crisis line: 360-425-6064

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders Helpline: 1-888-375-7767 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.