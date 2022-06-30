Dozens rally Wednesday in Longview for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade overturning

On Wednesday evening, about 100 people gathered at Longview's Civic Circle to protest last week's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which removed women's constitutional protections for abortions after nearly 50 years.

The crowd included two friends in their 70s, Donna McLain and Karen Bergquist, who said the right to privacy, which was applied in the Roe v. Wade ruling, was important to uphold for everyone.

"The idea of going back to a Constitution that didn't even acknowledge women ... don't do that to me," McLain said. "I wanted to get pregnant. I just believe the minority shouldn't dictate rights for the majority."

Younger protestors led chants of "my body, my choice," as the crowd lapped the Civic Circle, a handful of passing cars honking in support. A few groups of people stuck around to wave signs as the crowd broke up.

The rally was organized by Lower Columbia Indivisible, Planned Parenthood and other community members. Organizer Katie Rose said the turnout was amazing for a Wednesday night and it's "great to see this kind of support in our community."

"People are realizing they're not alone," she said. "Sixty-five to 70% of Americans disagree with overturning Roe v. Wade, and we're seeing that here. People realized they can't stay home and change it."

Following the leak of the Supreme Court's draft decision in May, a poll by NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist found about 64% of U.S. adults opposed overturning Roe v. Wade. Seven in 10 said they are in favor of some degree of restrictions on abortion rights, NPR reported.

The rally included three speakers who denounced the ruling, encouraged people to vote and voiced concerns the Supreme Court would overturn other rights, like same-sex marriage.

Retired nurse Mary Hennrich told the crowd she began working three years before Roe and "we can't go back."

"We've been there before," she said. "It's not pretty, it's awful. It's not going to stop abortions, it will just push people into unsafe places."

Restricting abortion access will most greatly affect people of color, low-income people and teenagers, Hennrich said.

Dian Cooper, retired Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO, told the crowd that in her years doing pregnancy options counseling and giving people rides to Portland for abortions, no one made that decision lightly.

Local healthcare providers do not all offer contraceptive services in the same way, Cooper said, encouraging people to educate themselves available resources.

Local options

Abortion remains legal and protected in Washington and Oregon.

No Cowlitz County clinics offer abortions on site. The closest clinics offering the service are located in Centralia, Vancouver and Portland, according to abortionfinder.org. Washington residents can receive virtual appointments through Abortion on Demand and Hey Jane, which mails abortion pills to patients after telemedicine visits.

PeaceHealth, a Catholic system, does not perform "direct abortion" anywhere, according to a statement.

Kaiser Permanente provides "the full range of comprehensive, integrated women’s health services including prenatal, maternity, family planning, contraception, and pregnancy termination services consistent with our obligations to our members, patients, employees, customers, and all applicable laws." The organization stated it provides abortions in the Portland area, but declined to specify at which locations.

Cowlitz Family Health Center provides full-option counseling for pregnancy and information about agencies that offer the services the mother wants, according to the organization.

The Caring Pregnancy Center of Cowlitz County does not perform or refer for abortions and offers "spiritual, emotional and practical support" to expectant parents and those with children up to 2 years old, according to its website. The Christian nonprofit provides free pregnancy testing, parenting and relationship classes, Bible studies, connections to community resources and opportunities to earn supplies.

Some clinics and regional or national organizations provide financial assistance for those seeking an abortion. The Northwest Abortion Access Fund helps people in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska pay for care and make sure those traveling have a safe place to stay.

The average out-of-pocket cost for a first-trimester abortion in the Pacific Northwest is $650, according to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. Cost can vary based on insurance coverage and when the abortion is performed.

The federal Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of any federal funds for abortion, including Medicaid coverage, unless the pregnancy is result of rape, incest or endangers the woman's life. Seventeen states, including Washington and Oregon, use state funds to pay for these services for Medicaid patients.

Washington Legislature passed a law in 2018 requiring state insurers offering maternity care to also cover abortions and contraception.

