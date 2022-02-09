Donation encouraged as blood shortage hits PeaceHealth St. John, regional suppliers

Blood suppliers and health-care organizations are encouraging Cowlitz County residents to donate blood as supplies remain critically low regionally and nationwide.

The American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis in January as supplies fell to their lowest levels in more than a decade. A steady stream of donors rotated through a Red Cross blood drive at the Cowlitz PUD auditorium Wednesday.

Longview resident Colleen Bennett said she’s given blood regularly over the past 20 to 30 years after getting into the habit while in the military.

“You feel like you’ve done something for the greater good,” she said. “It doesn’t take too much time and sometime you might need it.”

Common needs for blood include transfusions for trauma, cancer and some obstetrics patients, and people with gastrointestinal bleeds, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson.

The blood shortage has affected Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John, where the hospital’s laboratory medical director reviews all nonurgent transfusions of a certain level, Querin said. The hospital is careful to maintain a safe reserve of blood for emergency use, he said.

The hospital may postpone elective procedures expected to require a blood transfusion until supply has improved, so long as the delay in care would not cause harm to the patient, Querin said.

PeaceHealth is asking staff to donate blood when possible, as well as using its social media pages to encourage the community to donate to Bloodworks Northwest, which supplies all of the hospital’s blood products, Querin said.

Bloodworks provides 95% of blood to Pacific Northwest hospitals. The organization does not have a permanent donor center in Cowlitz County — the closest is Vancouver — but has been partnering with churches and other groups to hold pop up clinics here, said Lauren Reagan, community engagement liaison.

Bloodworks paused mobile operations in March 2020, but began holding pop-up clinics again in Cowlitz County in mid-2021.

After issuing a “code red” call for blood in early January, the organization received a “huge outpouring” of support from the community, Reagan said.

However, Bloodworks needs 1,000 people donating per day for at least 12 weeks to get the supply back to operational levels, Reagan said. That’s when the organization has enough in the blood bank to service all hospitals and maintain a three-day supply. Right now, Bloodworks has about a half-day to a day’s worth supply of O-positive blood, the most common type, Reagan said. It is also short on O-negative blood, the universal type needed for trauma patients.

“We were operational throughout the pandemic until about mid-summer when people got to vacationing and we saw a dip in donors,” Reagan said. “The trend just continued down through summer and winter.”

Winter storms and a surge in COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant led to more cancellations in the last couple months, Reagan said.

A major concern is not having enough blood if there is a large accident in the region, she said. Bloodworks is “doing everything we can in our power” to open appointments and encourage donations, Reagan said.

Most people in good health, who are 18 years old and older and weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. All donors are required to wear face masks during appointments and follow social distancing guidelines. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

It takes about an hour to donate and people can do so six times a year, Reagan said.

“You never know ... when it’s going to be your loved one, yourself,” she said. “Do it as community support. Support your neighbor, come out and donate and pay it forward.”

