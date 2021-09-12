Doctors urge caution, vaccination as pregnant COVID patients increase in Washington

As Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, report an increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients, doctors are urging caution and vaccination to avoid illness or increased risks to the pregnancy.

“We definitely recommend that pregnant women or women trying to get pregnant do get the vaccine because the benefits outweigh potential risks,” said Dr. Robert Cruz, obstetrician-gynecologist at PeaceHealth’s women’s health clinic in Longview.

PeaceHealth didn’t have many COVID-19 positive pregnant patients until the past month, as cases overall increased, Cruz said. The organization has seen more patients with symptoms and an uptick in poor outcomes, such as preeclampsia, he said.

Preeclampsia and related disorders are characterized by a rapid rise in blood pressure that can led to seizure, stroke, multiple organ failure and even death, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation. Most patients with preeclampsia will deliver healthy babies and fully recover, but some will experience complications, which may be life-threatening, according to the foundation.

“Normally with these issues we see maybe one or two a year, in the past month we’ve seen that same amount,” Cruz said. “It’s always concerning to see that uptick that’s out of the norm.”