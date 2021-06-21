Doctor urges people to get mammograms, cancer screenings delayed amid COVID

Cathlamet resident Sue Johnson drove 30 minutes to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Monday to get a mammogram, but said the drive was “well worth it.”
Johnson, 76, said she’s regularly gotten a mammogram for the last three decades.
“I’m a firm believer in having a mammogram because you can’t save yourself if you don’t have a mammogram,” she said.
Many patients have been delaying annual screenings, including mammograms, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, said St. John surgeon and Breast Center physician leader Christine Katterhagen. It’s safe to go to the doctor and patients, no matter where they get care, should get their mammogram or other annual screening.
“Don’t put your health on the back burner,” Katterhagen said.
PeaceHealth recommends patients with average risk of breast cancer begin annual mammograms at 40 years old. A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that can detect changes that may be early signs of cancer, but are too small to be felt.
In March 2020, the hospital paused regular screenings, including mammograms, but continued seeing patients who found a lump or had a problem, Katterhagen said. St. John restarted non-essential procedures May 21, 2020, but many patients haven’t returned, she said.
More than one-third of adults in the United States failed to receive recommended cancer screenings during the pandemic, according to the American Cancer Society and National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
According to a recent study by the National Cancer Institute, pandemic-relayed delays in breast and colorectal cancer screenings and treatment will cause about 10,000 excess deaths in the U.S. over the next 10 years.
Katterhagen said the new cancers detected now are bigger and more are lymph node positive, meaning cancer has spread from the original breast tumor to the lymph nodes.
Some patients coming in for mammograms are waiting longer than 12 months, Katterhagen said. The pandemic has affected how people view time, making some think they had their last screening more recently than it was, she said.
Katterhagen’s patient Johnson said she got her mammogram last year, despite the pandemic.
“I was going to come no matter what, unless they told me not to,” Johnson said.
Johnson began getting her annual mammogram at St. John in 2007 after her previous doctor in Astoria found pre-cancerous cells in her breast. Johnson said she is considered high risk for breast cancer because her younger sister died from it and her mother was a survivor.
“It’s the best thing to do to prevent breast cancer,” she said. “You wouldn’t know you have it unless you had one. The chances are less for survival if you don’t find out right away.”
Before the pandemic, many people delayed mammograms because of the discomfort or fear of discomfort, said Director of Imaging and Ancillary Services Leah McElyea. The hospital recently purchased new plates and software to make the screening more comfortable, she said.
The mammogram machine uses two plates to compress the breast while the X-ray is being taken. The new plates are curved rather than flat, making it more comfortable and easier to get a better view of the breast tissue, McElyea said. The new equipment is set to be in use starting July 1.
The Kearney Breast Center recently received accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers for the fourth time. The voluntary accreditation is granted to programs that meet standards for leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality for patients.