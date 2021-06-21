Doctor urges people to get mammograms, cancer screenings delayed amid COVID

More than one-third of adults in the United States failed to receive recommended cancer screenings during the pandemic, according to the American Cancer Society and National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

According to a recent study by the National Cancer Institute, pandemic-relayed delays in breast and colorectal cancer screenings and treatment will cause about 10,000 excess deaths in the U.S. over the next 10 years.

Katterhagen said the new cancers detected now are bigger and more are lymph node positive, meaning cancer has spread from the original breast tumor to the lymph nodes.

Some patients coming in for mammograms are waiting longer than 12 months, Katterhagen said. The pandemic has affected how people view time, making some think they had their last screening more recently than it was, she said.

Katterhagen’s patient Johnson said she got her mammogram last year, despite the pandemic.

“I was going to come no matter what, unless they told me not to,” Johnson said.