Demand for COVID-19 vaccine boosters increases in Washington, Cowlitz County

Demand for COVID-19 boosters has gone up in Washington and Cowlitz County, and residents interested in receiving them may have to wait a few days to get an appointment.

"This is protection that you already have ... So we do not want people to be overly concerned," said Secretary of Health Umair Shah during a Wednesday news briefing. "Just be patient and you'll be able to get a booster vaccine appointment."

Booster appointments are available in Cowlitz County, but appear to be in higher demand, said Stefanie Donahue, Health and Human Services communications manager. The rising interest likely is caused by a variety of factors, including the federal government's recent recommendation that everyone 18 years old and older get a booster dose, she said.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months later. People 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine need to wait six months after their second shot. People can get any of the three vaccines as their booster dose, regardless of the initial vaccine they received.

All three vaccines are available at Cowlitz County pharmacies and clinics for primary doses as well as boosters, but some locations have fewer open appointments than others.

The Kelso Rite Aid is booked through Dec. 12 and the Longview location does not appear to have appointment availability for COVID-19 vaccines, according to the company's website.

According to the Walgreen's website, all booster vaccine appointments in Longview are booked for the next 14 days.

Safeway has a variety of appointments available at its different locations, and Kaiser Permanente and Community Health Partners clinics also have appointments.

People can search for appointments on vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov, but the site does not include all locations in the county with vaccine supply. Residents also can contact their doctors' offices about getting their primary or booster doses.

About 15,760 Cowlitz County residents, or approximately 27% of people fully vaccinated, had received an additional dose as of Wednesday. That includes boosters or third doses for those who are immunocompromised and didn't develop adequate immunity with the two-dose series. Statewide, more than 1.1 million residents had received an additional dose.

As of Wednesday, 58% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 53.2% were fully vaccinated.

Cowlitz County recorded 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 13,859 confirmed and 1,580 probable cases. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 21 COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday morning. The county had two new COVID-19 deaths since Monday, with 263 total.

The county health department stated it does not routinely report the vaccination status of cases, hospitalizations, or deaths because "these data are not useful when assessing vaccine effectiveness."

"The best way to assess whether or not vaccines are still effective against COVID-19 involves comparing COVID-19 rates between residents who are fully vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated," according to the department. The county has not done that analysis for COVID-19 deaths in Cowlitz County because of the small number of those deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

