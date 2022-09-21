Cowlitz Indian Tribe to host walk, health vendors at Lake Sacajawea Saturday

Everyone is welcome to join the 18th Annual Cowlitz Tribal Health Walk at Lake Sacajawea on Saturday.
Registration and vendor booths open at 9 a.m. at Hemlock Plaza. At 10 a.m., the Cowlitz Indian Tribe drum group will kick off the walk. Participants can choose their distance and whether they walk or run around the lake.
The free event, organized by the Cowlitz Tribal Health and Human Services, will include 12 to 17 vendors from health and community organizations, said organizer Nicole Galloway. Healthy snacks and waters will also be provided.
The vendors won't be selling anything but will provide activities and information about their programs and resources, Galloway said.
About 340 people pre-registered for the walk and typically 40 more sign up on the day of, Galloway said. Pre-registration closed earlier this month, but anyone can still sign up Saturday, she said.
Last year, more than 200 people participated in the walk, despite the rain, according to the Cowlitz Tribal Health and Human Services Facebook page.
Participants can also enter several raffles for prizes donated by local businesses and organizations, Galloway said. People will get their raffle tickets when they show up, and organizers will draw winners during the walk, she said.