Cowlitz Family Health Center is ending its inpatient treatment program for mothers because it is “financially unsustainable” to continue, according to a press release.

The Pregnant and Parenting Women’s Program offered long-term substance use inpatient treatment for mothers, allowing their children to stay with them, Family Health Center CEO Jim Coffee said.

In the last few years, the 16-bed facility had an average of 12 to 15 beds filled, Coffee said. While that may not seem low, the high-cost program struggled to pay for itself, especially with empty beds, he said.

Family Health Center’s Board of Directors decided to close the program after a third-party consulting firm’s review determined the organization didn’t have the necessary resources to continue it, according to the news release.

Staff are working to complete client treatment plans or work to transfer clients to another program by the end of February, the release stated.

Two of the program’s 12 staff members opted to leave and the others are moving to similar positions at the organization’s other programs, Coffee said.

Family Health Center took on the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s Program as part of its merger with the Drug Abuse Prevention Center in 2015, he said.

The organization’s other inpatient substance use treatment program outside Castle Rock is returning to its pre-pandemic service level of 36 beds, according to the news release.

For the last couple years, the Toutle River Campus facility was limited to 20 beds, so people weren’t sharing rooms, Coffee said.

“Opening back up needed treatment beds provides a greater opportunity for folks to work to beat the cycle of addiction,” he said.

Family Health Center also dropped its coronavirus vaccination requirement for the Toutle River inpatient facility but still strongly recommends vaccination. Masks are still required under the state Secretary of Health’s order.