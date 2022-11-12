Cowlitz Family Health Center opens new mental health, call center building in Longview

A major piece of Cowlitz Family Health Center's effort to expand behavioral health services fell into place this week, as the organization opened its new Longview building.

The behavioral health building at 831 12th Ave. also houses medical records and referrals staff, as well as a call center that will eventually serve all Family Health Center locations.

"I'm really happy we have a great space to be able to welcome patients to," said Jim Coffee, CEO. "One thing that we’ve always strived to do is to make our patients, even if they are low income, to feel just as important as anyone else in the community."

Starting next week, the building will be open for mental health services Monday through Thursday.

Family Health Center has 13 other locations and offers medical, dental, behavioral health care, substance-use disorder treatment, a harm-reduction program and other services. As a federally qualified health center — a community-based provider that receives certain federal funds — the organization offers services on a sliding scale.

The organization bought its new building in early 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and unexpected construction challenges delayed remodeling and opening, Coffee said.

Family Health Center received a $779,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration for the project, but costs rose to about $2.5 million, Coffee said.

For years, Family Health Center leaders talked about moving behavioral health services into its own building, giving it room to expand over the next couple years, Coffee said. The organization saw a need for more services because "there's clearly a mental health crisis in the United States" that will "essentially be solved one counselor at a time," he said.

Local data shows people in Cowlitz County suffer from behavioral health issues. According to preliminary findings from the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, suicide, as well as drug and alcohol overdoses, were among the top 11 causes of death for county residents from 2015 to 2021. The report says 23 people died of suicide before the pandemic, on average from 2015 to 2019, compared to 21 in 2020 and 26 in 2021. The report says 20 on average people died of drug or alcohol overdoses from 2015 to 2019, compared to 29 in 2020 and 23 in 2021.

Behavioral Health Director Stephanie Baxter said the new location provides a more aesthetic and calming environment for patients experiencing a mental health crisis.

"We're hoping to destigmatize mental health in the community and provide that safe space," she said.

Expecting more demand

Most of Family Health Center's behavioral health patients also receive medical care from the clinic, Coffee said. Especially over the last couple years, the clinics have seen an increase in medical patients who fit criteria to be recommended mental health services, he said.

The organization practices under an integrated behavioral health model, with staff working with primary care providers to coordinate patient care and support improved mental health, according to its website.

"Typically people who experience mental health issues have a 25-year-shorter lifespan because they struggle with primary care health services because they don't get connected," Coffee said. Integrated care "helps bridge that gap for people."

Family Health Center expects to see more patients for mental health services as staffing increases, Coffee said. The new building was designed to serve about 1,200 patients on an ongoing basis, he said.

However, like the rest of the country, the Family Health Center is also struggling to hire more mental health professionals, Coffee said.

Some of the organization's current behavioral health and records staff moved into the building last week, including the director and a counselor, Coffee said.

Family Health Center also has two psychiatric nurse practitioners, one who works remotely, seeing patients via telehealth appointments, and a locum tenens, meaning a provider who works temporarily in another practice. The locum tenens nurse practitioner currently works out of the 12th Avenue medical clinic but may move to the new building in the future, Coffee said.

The building also houses a new centralized call center and the medical records and referral processing departments. The call center will ramp up over the next year, eventually including 10 staffers serving all clinics, Coffee said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Current clinic phone numbers will stay the same and the organization will add a new 800 number, Coffee said.

"Patients won't know any difference other than fact that their phone call gets answered," he said.

Family Health Center got a new phone system about three years ago to try to improve communication, which showed where bigger holes were in the process, Coffee said.

"This will free up staff to take care of the people standing in front of them," he said. "It should improve the patient experience of coming into the organization and improve customer service."