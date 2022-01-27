Cowlitz Family Health Center distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests

Cowlitz County residents who need a COVID-19 test, or who want one on-hand for when it's needed, can pick up free at-home test kits at a Cowlitz Family Health Center clinic next week.

The organization is handing out the kits and KN95 masks to staff, patients and community members at specific times and locations throughout the week. The distribution is limited to two kits, or four tests, per person because of high demand, said Jim Coffee, chief executive officer.

"They go really quick," he said.

Coffee suggested residents with multiple people living in a household try to pick up the tests together to get the total available amount of two per person.

People can check the organization's Facebook page or website for the distribution schedule and are asked not to call the clinics about it to keep the lines open for patients. The schedule for next week is attached to this story.

Family Health Center COVID-19 test distribution Monday: 9-11 a.m. at 1057 12th Ave., Longview clinic. Tuesday: 2-3 p.m. at 1251 Lewis River Road, Suite D, Woodland clinic. Wednesday: 3-5 p.m. at 1057 12th Ave., Longview clinic. Thursday: 3-5 p.m. at 784 14th Ave., Longview clinic. Friday: 2-3 p.m. at 300 Oak St., Kelso clinic. The organization asks people not to call the clinics about the distribution.

The Family Health Center received the tests through a federal program providing them to community health centers and rural health clinics. Coffee said the organization will continue to hand out the tests as long as the supply is available.

The organization initially received 1,800 test kits at each clinic, but the federal program changed to allow orders through one clinic that can be distributed at multiple sites, Coffee said. The Family Health Center ordered 13,000 kits this week that hopefully will be delivered next week, he said.

"Our supply right now is pretty good but that can change overnight," Coffee said.

Residents also can order free at-home tests from the federal government to be delivered to their door. Every household can order one supply of four tests, regardless of the number of residents, at www.covidtests.gov. People without internet access or who need help can call 1-800-232-0233.

Washington state launched its free at-home test delivery program late last week but soon ran out of tests. The state will restock as it receives more supply, according to the Department of Health. Residents should check the department's social media pages for updates or visit www.sayyescovidhometest.org.

At-home tests are available at several retailers and pharmacies, and most insurers will directly cover or pay back the cost of up to eight tests per month for each person on the plan.

Local clinics and pharmacies offer molecular and antigen testing, but appointments may be limited.

As of Thursday, Pacific Urgent Care was out of COVID-19 tests and will update its voicemail recording when this changes, according to the clinic.

People who test positive with at-home tests can report them by calling the Washington State COVID Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate at home for at least five full days and wear a mask around others for an additional five days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

