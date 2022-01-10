Cowlitz County's COVID-19 rates appear to begin sharp increase

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to be following the statewide trend of rapidly increasing, after rising more slowly late last month.

The county recorded 304 new confirmed and 59 new probable cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 16,232 cases. Cowlitz County has recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 289 total.

Cowlitz County's case rate nearly doubled over the last couple weeks, rising from about 507 per 100,000 people from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1 to 992 per 100,000 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8. The most recent rate is incomplete and may change over time, according to the Department of Health.

Wahkiakum County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 275, with 11 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, the case rate continues to break records, rising to about 1,813 per 100,000 people from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8. Washington's COVID-19 cases began sharply increasing at the beginning of December, driven in part by the highly transmissible omicron variant, according to the Department of Health.

Washington's COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to increase, with 13.5 per 100,000 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, about double the rate from the beginning of December.

Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate has remained relatively steady at about 13.6 per 100,000 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 26 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.

As of Saturday, 59.1% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 53.9% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 68.9% of residents had initiated vaccination and 63% were fully vaccinated.

