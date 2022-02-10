Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high, steady, as state sees decline

COVID-19 hospitalizations are decreasing statewide but seem to be increasing or holding steady in Cowlitz County.

The county recorded 28 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, the most recent complete week. That rate is up from the prior week but down from the peak of about 33 per 100,000 from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 34 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning. The hospital’s COVID-19 patient census has remained fairly steady recently, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson. After several days in the mid-20s, the number increased to 33 Tuesday and 34 Thursday.

The hospital’s COVID-19 patient count may change over the next week as Cowlitz County’s case numbers trend down, Carnes said.

The county recorded 1,068 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, down after spiking to 1,233 per 100,000 from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24. The trend in the two-week rate shows cases on a more steady decline. Cowlitz County had a total of 21,087 cases and 314 deaths as of Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 case counts from the last couple weeks contain duplicates, so it is difficult to have a clear picture of disease activity right now, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager. The state Department of Health is working to resolve the problem, according to its website.

“We feel confident saying COVID-19 case counts in Cowlitz County likely stopped increasing around mid-January,” Donahue said. “We anticipate cases will follow trends seen elsewhere and begin to decline.”

Statewide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, with Eastern Washington lagging behind.

The state recorded 26.4 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27., down from its peak of about 28 per 100,000 the prior week. Hospitalization rates remain well above the peak during the delta wave in August and September of about 18 per 100,000.

“COVID activity remains a threat, so please very much help your hospitals and your community by being cautious for what we hope will be just be a few more weeks of this wave,” said Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association CEO, during a news briefing Tuesday.

Hospitals also are seeing a decline in staff out sick or quarantining and some are beginning to work through a backlog of delayed procedures, Sauer said.

Consistent with the governor’s order, PeaceHealth St. John continues to delay surgical and related procedures that require an inpatient stay to help offset our high inpatient volumes when possible, Carnes said.

On Jan. 13, Inslee ordered a four-week pause on nonemergency procedures at hospitals and announced some help from the National Guard and contracted staff.

The state Department of Social and Health Services on Thursday announced it contracted with 10 nursing homes across the state, including two in Vancouver, and is providing staffing resources to establish units for non-COVID patients who no longer need hospital care. The units will free up more than 240 beds and will operate until June 30, according to the agency.

Carnes said while PeaceHealth appreciates the state opening up more nursing home beds, it won’t improve the situation in Cowlitz County. As of Thursday, St. John had 25 patients waiting for placement outside the hospital.

“Our overall patient capacity remains high, our COVID census has not seen any significant drops and our ability to discharge patients that are medically able for discharge but still require an alternative level of care or guardianship has not improved,” she said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.