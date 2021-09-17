Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flattening, deaths tick up

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be starting to flatten after decreasing from their highest peaks recorded in late August, according to the Department of Health data.

The county’s death rate appears to peak around the same time as cases and hospitalizations, with 14.5 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. The data still is preliminary, as deaths lag behind cases and take longer to confirm. The state considers the most recent 32 days to be incomplete.

Cowlitz County recorded 60 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to 9,967 confirmed and 1,168 probable cases. The county recorded six new COVID-19 deaths in the last two days, with 169 total deaths.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 36 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.

As of Thursday, Cowlitz County had the fourth-highest hospitalization rate in the state, with about 33.5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Sept. 10 to Sept 16. The data is considered incomplete. The state recorded 12.7 new hospitalizations per 100,000 for the same seven-day period.

The rate is less than half that of the county’s peak of 68.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

