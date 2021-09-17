Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flattening, deaths tick up

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be starting to flatten after decreasing from their highest peaks recorded in late August, according to the Department of Health data.
The county’s death rate appears to peak around the same time as cases and hospitalizations, with 14.5 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. The data still is preliminary, as deaths lag behind cases and take longer to confirm. The state considers the most recent 32 days to be incomplete.
Cowlitz County recorded 60 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to 9,967 confirmed and 1,168 probable cases. The county recorded six new COVID-19 deaths in the last two days, with 169 total deaths.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 36 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning.
As of Thursday, Cowlitz County had the fourth-highest hospitalization rate in the state, with about 33.5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Sept. 10 to Sept 16. The data is considered incomplete. The state recorded 12.7 new hospitalizations per 100,000 for the same seven-day period.
The rate is less than half that of the county’s peak of 68.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people recorded from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.
The county recorded about 1,043 new cases per 100,000 people from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9, a decrease from earlier in August, but nearly double the highest case rate recorded over the winter. The state rate for the same two weeks was 608 new cases per 100,000.
School COVID-19 cases
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.
The Longview School District has reported seven COVID-19 cases among students since Monday, including one each at R.A. Long, Kessler, Monticello, Mark Morris, Mount Solo, Northlake and St. Helens schools. None of the cases were confirmed to be contracted via school-based transmission.
Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools. For example, if a student attends school then tests positive, any of their close contacts who test positive would be considered a school-based exposure.
The district has reported seven cases this week including three Huntington Middle School students, three high school students and one Lexington Elementary School student.
Castle Rock reported four cases since Monday, including an intermediary student, two primary school students and a high school student. None of the cases are considered school exposures by the district.