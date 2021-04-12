Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Cowlitz County is one of three Washington counties moving back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon.

“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down," Inslee said in a statement. “It’s like a football game; we have done 95 yards on a 99 yard-drive. We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”

The changes take effect Friday. Pierce and Whitman counties also moved back to Phase 2, the governor announced.

Monday’s evaluation was the first since the state moved into Phase 3 on March 22. The state will next re-evaluate counties May 3.

Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.

Friday Inslee clarified a county will be moved back a phase if it fails both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations.