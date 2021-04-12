 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Drive-thru vaccines

Safeway pharmacists work to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds in Longview on Wednesday, March 17.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County is one of three Washington counties moving back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon. 

“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down," Inslee said in a statement. “It’s like a football game; we have done 95 yards on a 99 yard-drive. We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”

The changes take effect Friday. Pierce and Whitman counties also moved back to Phase 2, the governor announced. 

Monday’s evaluation was the first since the state moved into Phase 3 on March 22. The state will next re-evaluate counties May 3.

Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.

Friday Inslee clarified a county will be moved back a phase if it fails both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations.

Cowlitz County recorded about 332 new cases per 100,000 people from March 20 to April 2, according to the most recent state data considered for evaluation. The county recorded 11.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from March 24 to 30.

The county reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,912. 

Please check back for updates to this breaking news story.

