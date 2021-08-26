Cowlitz County weekly COVID-19 cases 11 times higher than early July

The health department found fewer than 10 Cowlitz County adults identified as a COVID-19 case between June 27 and Aug. 14 and hospitalized for the virus were partially or fully vaccinated, the report states. No county children who tested positive for COVID during that same time period were hospitalized for COVID-19.

A county report released in July found for Southwest Washington residents, being partially vaccinated reduces the risk of hospitalization by 75% and being fully vaccinated reduces the risk by 90%.

Ivermectin warning

The state Department of Health issued a warning Thursday for people not to take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used commonly in humans and animals.

The drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat some parasitic worms, external parasites and skin conditions, but evidence shows it is ineffective against COVID-19, and the side effects can be potentially dangerous.

Drugs prescribed for animals are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals and may be toxic to humans. The FDA has received multiple reports of people who were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.

Nationwide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a sharp increase in both providers prescribing and patients requesting ivermectin for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. The FDA has established a cross-agency task force that closely monitors for fraudulent COVID-19 products that claim to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure COVID-19.

