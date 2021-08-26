Cowlitz County weekly COVID-19 cases 11 times higher than early July

In the last two weeks, 1% of the total Cowlitz County population tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county health department.
From Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, the most recent complete data, the county recorded 1,150 new cases, according to the state Department of Health.
"Weekly case counts have seen an elevenfold increase since early July. Statewide case counts increased eightfold over the same time period and are close to their winter peak," the county's most recent data report states. "Case counts may continue to increase or have begun to level off both statewide and in Cowlitz County."
Cowlitz County Thursday recorded 38 new confirmed cases and two new COVID-19 deaths, with 119 total. The county has recorded 8,264 confirmed and 938 probable cases.
As of Thursday morning, PeaceHealth St. John had 56 COVID-19 patients, up from 44 the day before.
The county recorded the highest seven-day per capita hospitalization rate in the state Thursday, with 42.5 COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people. The state average was 11.5 per 100,000.
The more-contagious delta variant likely became the dominant COVID-19 strain in Cowlitz County in late June, according to the county health department's Thursday report on the delta variant.
COVID-19 cases have risen in all age groups since July. Children 17 and younger saw the highest proportional increase, with fivefold change from late June to early August, according to the report.
Fewer than 10 Cowlitz County children 17 and younger have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the report states. The numbers are too small to assess trends over time. Nationwide data show hospitalization rates among children increasing since early July.
An average of five county residents per day were hospitalized for COVID-19 the week of Aug. 18.
"New COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cowlitz County have spiked dramatically since early July and continue to increase," the report states.
The majority of COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated residents, according to the report.
Since mid-January, 7% of cases and 8% of hospitalizations in Cowlitz County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the county. These 297 breakthrough cases represent 0.59% of the 50,320 county residents fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Since late June, fully-vaccinated residents were 81% to 84% less likely to get COVID-19 than those unvaccinated, according to the report. The county compared the proportion of people who are vaccinated who have been infected with the proportion of cases who are unvaccinated.
The health department found fewer than 10 Cowlitz County adults identified as a COVID-19 case between June 27 and Aug. 14 and hospitalized for the virus were partially or fully vaccinated, the report states. No county children who tested positive for COVID during that same time period were hospitalized for COVID-19.
A county report released in July found for Southwest Washington residents, being partially vaccinated reduces the risk of hospitalization by 75% and being fully vaccinated reduces the risk by 90%.
Ivermectin warning
The state Department of Health issued a warning Thursday for people not to take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used commonly in humans and animals.
The drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat some parasitic worms, external parasites and skin conditions, but evidence shows it is ineffective against COVID-19, and the side effects can be potentially dangerous.
Drugs prescribed for animals are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals and may be toxic to humans. The FDA has received multiple reports of people who were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.
Nationwide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a sharp increase in both providers prescribing and patients requesting ivermectin for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. The FDA has established a cross-agency task force that closely monitors for fraudulent COVID-19 products that claim to prevent, diagnose, treat, or cure COVID-19.