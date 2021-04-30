Cowlitz County vaccine site opens Sunday for 2nd doses, some drop-in 1st doses

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is opening its vaccine site Sunday at the Event Center to give second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients who received shots three weeks ago, as well as some first doses, with no appointment needed.
The site will prioritize giving second doses to the more than 800 people who received their first dose at the site April 11, according to a health department press release. Patients should return at the same time as their first-dose appointment.
Between 2 and 4 p.m. people 16 and older can show up to the site with no appointment needed, to receive their first or second Pfizer dose while the supply lasts. At least 300 doses will be available for people without an appointment.
Everyone who gets their second dose at the site must provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Second doses will not be provided less than 21 days after the first dose, according to the press release.
Site to close
The vaccination site will remain open on Sundays through May 16. The county will then close the site to prioritize mobile vaccination clinics, according to the release.
That means people who get their first dose at the site Sunday will need to schedule their second-dose appointment at another location. They will be provided with instructions during the appointment and can call the health department at 360-577-5599 for assistance.
Everyone who gets vaccinated at the site must complete an immunization consent form prior to first- and second-dose appointments. The form can be downloaded from co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine, or completed at the site.
People can arrive by car or on foot. Drivers must go through the drive-through line located at the Third Avenue entrance and walkers must enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance.
Vaccination is free for everyone. Walk-in and drive-through appointments typically take about 30 minutes. ID and health insurance are not required. People getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is coordinating the vaccination site with Safeway. Added logistical support comes from other Cowlitz County departments and local partners as well as an incident management team.
Clark County
Clark County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8 at Woodland High School. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Those interested can schedule an appointment online at https://bit.ly/32WBpTz or call 888-225-4625 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson is available for people 18 years and older and requires only one dose. Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 and older and second doses will be provided at the same location June 5.
Tribal Clinic
The Cowlitz Tribal Clinic has a limited number of Pfizer vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds, the Tribal Health and Human Services announced Friday. The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Appointment are open to 16- and 17-year-old Cowlitz Tribal members, American Indian and Alaska Natives, clinic clients and staff, as well as household members of those who fall into those categories.
Those eligible and interested can email covidinfo@cowlitz.org with their name, date of birth, tribal affiliation and vaccine location (Tukwila or Longview) or call 360-353-9998. Tribal members 18 and older who want a vaccine can reach out with the same information, according to the department.
All Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.