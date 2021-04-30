Cowlitz County vaccine site opens Sunday for 2nd doses, some drop-in 1st doses

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is opening its vaccine site Sunday at the Event Center to give second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients who received shots three weeks ago, as well as some first doses, with no appointment needed.

The site will prioritize giving second doses to the more than 800 people who received their first dose at the site April 11, according to a health department press release. Patients should return at the same time as their first-dose appointment.

Between 2 and 4 p.m. people 16 and older can show up to the site with no appointment needed, to receive their first or second Pfizer dose while the supply lasts. At least 300 doses will be available for people without an appointment.

Everyone who gets their second dose at the site must provide their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Second doses will not be provided less than 21 days after the first dose, according to the press release.

Site to close

The vaccination site will remain open on Sundays through May 16. The county will then close the site to prioritize mobile vaccination clinics, according to the release.

